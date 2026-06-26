Rio Ferdinand has explained why he thinks Kobbie Mainoo should start ahead of Declan Rice or Elliot Anderson for England against Panama.

England face Panama in their final World Cup group game on Saturday night.

Ahead of this game, Thomas Tuchel’s side are level on four points with Ghana, while Croatia are sitting on three points and Panama are bottom on zero points.

A win against Panama will see England top Group L, but this is not guaranteed after they lacked a creative spark and struggled to break down Ghana in their last game.

Rio Ferdinand tells Thomas Tuchel to pick Kobbie Mainoo

To get the result they need against England, Ferdinand has explained why he thinks Tuchel needs to sacrifice Rice or Anderson to start Mainoo.

“If we play Anderson and Rice in midfield, we’re not a team that can control a game or do quick transitions through the pitch because I don’t think that’s their best assets,” Ferdinand claimed on his YouTube channel.

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“They’re great at retrieving the ball and stopping. We saw some great stuff, especially Anderson, in terms of turnovers and winning the ball back and then setting us off again.

“But being able to get the ball off the back line and transfer it through the team, precisely through the lines, into the more dangerous areas of the final third, those players, that’s not their first call and their best attributes as players.

“So, who do we have to do that? I thought, especially in the group stages, Kobbie Mainoo was one of the players who could come in and do that because his ability to beat the press first and then play or dribble through the press is better than Declan [Rice] and Anderson because that’s part of his game.”

And Ferdinand has explained why he thinks England should have started the World Cup with Mainoo alongside Rice.

“Before a ball was kicked, I would have played Rice as the holder, and I’d have played Kobbie Mainoo alongside him and the one to be able to transfer the ball,” Ferdinand added.

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“You got to look at past tournaments as well. Kobbie Mainoo’s best football that he’s played in his whole career was at Euro 2024 on the international scene.

“He was our best player then. He was getting likened to Clarence Seedorf, one of the best players of a generation.

“Certain players suit international football and by that I mean international football plays at a slower pace for most of the game. Who can switch pace of the game either running with the ball or passing it through the lines? Kobbie Mainoo is that guy.

“He can do that. He’s proved it in national level. Declan Rice and Anderson are great at other parts of the game, but their games are too similar.”

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On Jude Bellingham dropping deep, Ferdinand continued: “All through his career, he’s played in various different midfield positions. He’s a Swiss Army knife.

“He can do any of those jobs. If you want him to hold, if you want him to be an eight, if you want him to be a 10, he can do all of them. And I think he can do all of them equally as good.”