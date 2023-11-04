Ferdinand tells ‘unacceptable’ Man Utd star to be ‘more aware’ of his actions after Ten Hag criticism

Rio Ferdinand thinks Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford should be “more aware” of his actions after he was criticised by Erik ten Hag.

Rashford was one of the best players in the Premier League last season but his form has declined drastically during the early months of this season.

The England international – who is statistically one of the worst finishers in the Premier League – has just one goal in ten league games and he has been scrutinised after he went out clubbing last Sunday following United’s 3-0 loss against Man City.

The 26-year-old made a cameo appearance off the bench in midweek as Man Utd were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup and Ten Hag told reporters on Friday that Rashford has “apologised” to him after his “unacceptable” decision to go out on Sunday night.

“It is unacceptable. I told him. He apologised and that is it,” Ten Hag said during his press conference on Friday.

“So he makes a mistake but it doesn’t say he (is not) fitting in. He makes one mistake but also off the pitch what he is doing. I am sure he is doing everything right to help the team and to perform and let us win.”

Ferdinand encouraged Rashford to be “more aware of the situation” when he discussed the player’s actions before United’s trip to Fulham on Saturday.

“When you have a situation like that, a performance like that, I think you have to be more aware of the situation around you as a player,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports.

“You have to be aware of the climate of the football club, it’s a Manchester derby that you’ve been beaten in and that’s one where it’s very hard to go out afterwards.

“I wouldn’t have gone out, my family can tell you they’d come up from London 10, 20, 30-handed and I wouldn’t go out with them that night.

“They could do whatever they wanted, but it’d ruin the night for me. I think you just need to understand and think about the climate of the club before making decisions like that.”

Rashford was left out of United’s squad for the match against Fulham. When speaking pre-match, Ten Hag confirmed that the forward is “not fit”.

“He was travelling with us but he didn’t make it,” Ten Hag told TNT Sports.

“He was tested this morning but (his leg) wasn’t good enough. He’s not fit.”

