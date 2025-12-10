Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has commented on Kobbie Mainoo’s situation at Old Trafford, insisting that the midfielder needs to leave next year.

Mainoo‘s situation is uncertain heading into January as he has only been a bit-part player under head coach Ruben Amorim over the past year or so.

This has seen the Man Utd centre-midfielder have a major fall from grace since his sensational breakout season for club and country in 2023/24.

Amorim is clearly not a huge admirer of Mainoo as he mostly selects Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield, while the England international has limited minutes from the bench.

This pushed Mainoo to request a transfer in the summer, which INEOS denied at the time. However, it appears that an exit is more likely in the winter as his situation has not changed, with club legend Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt pleading with him to leave next month.

Now, Ferdinand has explained why he “totally agrees” with Scholes and Butt regarding Mainoo.

“I saw Butty and Scholesy talking about it on their podcast and I totally agree with them. If I think about it and put myself in Kobbie Mainoo’s shoes I’m out of there, I’ve got to,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“He was playing for England and one of the best players in the tournament. Not many people can say they’ve done that. He has it’s just he’s wasted 18 months of his career now at Manchester United.

“He’s probably been there six months longer than he should’ve been. He should’ve just gone and I think his agent and more importantly his family around him have to protect him.”

Ferdinand has also encouraged Mainoo and his agent to “be honest” and admit that he is “surplus to requirements” at Man Utd.

“He might be saying I love Manchester United too much to go I want to stay and fight,” Ferdinand added.

“But it is going to be two years in the summer you can’t lose two years in your career. It’s a short career and you have to make decisions that are best for you.

“If I was him I’d say the manager isn’t going to start playing me now. If you’ve not played me in all these matches that have gone before you aren’t going to play me now.

“Let’s just be honest with each other. I’m surplus to requirements, get me out of here.”