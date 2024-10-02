Ferguson personally endorses leading manager at Man Utd as Ten Hag replacement

Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson has recommended former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new season with two wins, one draw and three losses from their first six Premier League matches of the new season.

Ten Hag’s side are 12th in the Premier League after losing 3-0 to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday, which was their second consecutive loss at home by that scoreline.

That has piled pressure on to the Dutchman with some reports claiming he only has two matches to save his job, while there have been numerous managers linked to his job already, including Allegri, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Gareth Southgate.

A report in the Daily Telegraph claimed earlier this week that the Man Utd board ‘will continue to support Ten Hag ahead of key matches against Porto and Aston Villa this week’.

Those two matches are believed to be crucial and the Man Utd boss ‘needs a swift reaction from his players’ if he is to keep his job.

If Man Utd decide to sack Ten Hag then they already have a personal endorsement from former manager Ferguson in favour of ex-Juventus boss Allegri.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport insist that they are ‘hearing’ that a potential move from Man Utd for Allegri is ‘taking shape’.

After having offers to move abroad three years ago, Allegri ‘does not appear to be hesitant about the choice to leave his family’ with Real Madrid reportedly offering him a two-year contract in Spain.

And Allegri has an ‘exceptional sponsor on his side’ in the form of Ferguson, who the newspaper describe as ‘the great sage of the United world’.

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist insists it would be “madness” to sack Ten Hag so soon after he signed a Man Utd contract extension.

McCoist told talkSPORT: “It’s difficult to say how long United should give Ten Hag, because they’ve only just extended his contract. With the new owners giving him that new deal, it would make sense for them to stick with him no matter what happens in the foreseeable future.

“It would be madness to give him a new contract and then get rid of him straight away, that wouldn’t make any sense whatsoever.

“Unless there’s a rapid and unbelievable decline in results and standards, I think Ten Hag will be in charge at least until Christmas.”

On Man Utd so far this season, McCoist added: “Manchester United have been one of the most disappointing sides in the Premier League this season.

“They were outclassed by Liverpool, beaten by Brighton, and already after just five games we’ve seen for definite that they’ve got no chance of winning the league. Their best hope of winning something this season is in one of the cups, that’s where they are at the moment.

“They have to start improving. From the manager’s point of view, the performances need to improve and they need to start taking points off those sides higher up the table. There’s no doubt that both the performances and results need to improve. United are a club that has to be taking three points off the rest of the teams outside the big six on a consistent basis.

“They always get beaten by City and Liverpool and Arsenal will probably beat them this season. The most worrying thing for me is the gulf in class that was so apparent in their loss to Liverpool.”