Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton, according to reports.

Ferguson has found himself out of favour at the Amex after emerging as one of the most promising young strikers in Europe in 2023.

The 20-year-old scored four in Brighton’s first four Premier League matches last season but his final top-flight goal of the campaign came on November 25 and he did not score a league goal again until late October at Wolves.

Reports suggest the Seagulls are open to letting Ferguson leave on loan in the January transfer window and there appears to be plenty of Premier League interest, surprisingly in the form of Arsenal.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United were all linked with a permanent transfer when Ferguson was playing regularly on the south coast but his stock has fallen and it looks like he needs a temporary transfer to ensure his progression does not stagnate further.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Arsenal ‘have advantage’ in transfer race for PSG star as ‘personal terms agreed’ for 14-goal striker

👉 F36Skive: Missing Men: Arsenal XI on Nwaneri’s debut aged 15…

👉 Two Arsenal targets in Premier League team of the season so far in 2024/25

According to talkSPORT correspondent Ben Jacobs, Brighton are yet to decide if they will listen to January offers for Ferguson having received ‘enquiries’ from ‘several suitors’.

Indeed, Fulham, West Ham and Arsenal are all ‘alert’ to the possible availability of the Republic of Ireland international.

Jacobs wrote on social media: ‘Brighton are still deciding whether to listen to offers for Evan Ferguson in January. Several suitors have already enquired and yet to receive clarity.

‘Brighton’s focus just on getting Ferguson fit for now. Arsenal, Fulham and West Ham among those alert to an opportunity.

‘#AFC unlikely to spend big on No.9 now, but open to the possibility of a January addition under the right circumstances, in addition to a summer striker (Sesko, Isak both strong targets).

‘Challenge at the moment is that although a half-season loan is very appealing to several Premier League clubs, Brighton are currently inclined to insist on an obligation clause if they decide to let Ferguson go in January.’

The talkSPORT report adds that West Ham have ‘contacted’ Brighton over the signing of Ferguson.

An obligation clause is a very interesting aspect to this story. It was widely assumed that Brighton wanted the youngster to play regularly again to stop halting his progress before bringing him back into the team. Apparently not!

Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro have impressed for Brighton this season, though the former has missed Albion’s last four Premier League matches through injury.

Brighton’s form has been terrible in recent weeks. They are without a win in their previous seven matches, drawing five times.

They had only lost twice in Fabian Hurzeler’s first 13 league matches in charge but their form has majorly dipped, with Arsenal coming to the Amex on Saturday before a trip to Norwich City in the FA Cup.

👉 READ NOW: Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League in 24/25?