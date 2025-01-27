Arsenal are reportedly providing ‘competition’ for Marseille target Evan Ferguson, who could leave Brighton and Hove Albion before the transfer deadline.

Ferguson was widely recognised as one of the most promising strikers in Europe when he first broke into the Brighton first team.

His progress has stagnated over the last year, however, suffering a couple of injuries and struggling to usurp Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro when fit.

The Republic of Ireland international only has one goal for Brighton this season and is reportedly allowed to leave on loan in the January transfer window to get his development back on track.

Marseille – currently managed by ex-Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi – is a serious option for the 20-year-old, though there is interest from the Premier League.

Arsenal have been linked with Ferguson for a while but are unable to sign him on loan due to already having two Premier League loanees (Neto and Raheem Sterling) at the club.

That means the Gunners would have to sign the youngster permanently if Mikel Arteta wants to bring him in this month.

Brighton are unlikely to sell Ferguson but could be tempted if the money is right. He was previously valued at over £100million but given his lack of minutes this term, he will not cost that much now.

Marseille is an interesting option and according to French transfer journalist Sebastien Denis, De Zerbi has ‘real interest’ in reuniting with the Irishman.

Foot Mercato correspondent Denis says Marseille face ‘competition’ from Premier League trio Arsenal, West Ham and Fulham.

He wrote on X: ‘OM push for Evan Ferguson, no offer at the moment but real interest striker who knows RDZ well, lacking playing time at Brighton due to injuries and lack of confidence from his coach.

‘Competition from other clubs such as Arsenal, West Ham, Fulham.’

Fabrizio Romano also reported on Monday that Ferguson is ‘expected to leave Brighton on loan’ before the end of the month amidst interest from the Premier League, Ligue Un and Bundesliga.

Arsenal are open to signing a new attacker this month following a season-ending ACL injury to Gabriel Jesus.

They have been linked with a host of players but Arteta’s top target is reportedly Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Isak could become available in the summer transfer window if he does not sign a new contract at St James’ Park, though the Magpies will want well over £100m for the Swede.

The 25-year-old scored his 16th and 17th Premier League goals of the season against Southampton on Saturday.

He has been in remarkable form this season and now has 48 goals in 75 Premier League matches for Newcastle.

