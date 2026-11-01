Barcelona react as Man Utd ‘enquire’ about signing Fermin Lopez

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Fermin Lopez to Old Trafford, with a reliable report revealing that Barcelona have no plans whatsoever to sell him.

It emerged this week that Man Utd have enquired about a potential deal for Lopez.

Man Utd co-owners INEOS are also said to be looking at signing Pablo Barrios from Atletico Madrid.

Man Utd enquire about Fermin Lopez

Transfer journalist Matteo Moretto said on Marca’s La Pizarra de Quintana show: “There’s a Premier League club, Manchester United, that has a lot of things to sort out and is looking for a midfielder with the characteristics of Barrios and Fermin.

“They’ve inquired about both of them, there’s no negotiation, just an enquiry.

“It’s very unlikely that both will leave.

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“Pablo Barrios is an indispensable player for Atletico and Fermin is key for Barca, but United are looking for those types of players.

“When they came to Madrid to play in the Champions League [against Atletico], they took the opportunity to have many meetings.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, though, subsequently reported that Barcelona have no plans to sell Lopez.

Romano said: “Despite reports over the recent days, Fermin Lopez is absolutely untouchable for Barcelona.

“So all the stories regarding potential Premier League switch for Fermin Lopez are being played down by Barca and also those close to the player.

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“Fermin is very happy at Barcelona. He signed a new deal at the club a few months ago. He’s a completely crucial player for Barcelona so it’s not about the money.

“Fermin Lopez is considered by Barca and especially the director Deco as a crucial player for present and future.

“Fermin is also very happy at Barcelona, so the connection is fantastic. There is no change or Premier League switch planned.

So everything is under control, Fermin Lopez is 100 percent staying at Barcelona.”

Barcelona ‘laugh’ at Fermin Lopez to Man Utd links

TEAMtalk has now claimed that Barcelona have laughed off speculation linking Lopez, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, with a move away from Camp Nou.

A senior source connected to Barcelona has told the reliable transfer news outlet: “Is this a serious question?

“Nobody has spoken to Barcelona about Fermin Lopez, as they know he is completely unattainable. It makes me laugh.

“Seriously, Fermin is special – we know that, and showed that with his new contract earlier this year. Hansi Flick knows it, which is why he is a key part of the team.

“Nothing to talk about here, there really isn’t – it actually borders on being disrespectful.”

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