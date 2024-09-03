Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted the club is not ready to push Arsenal and Manchester City for the 24/25 Premier League title.

The Red Devils have started their season poorly winning only one game from three and suffering back-to-back losses. Man Utd had a disappointing season last year despite winning the FA Cup under Dutch boss Erik Ten Hag and this season hasn’t been any different.

Manchester United currently sit at 14th place with only three points compared to the blue side of Manchester who have nine points from their three games.

After suffering a bad loss to their rivals Liverpool, fans and critics have questioned Ten Hag’s ability to compete with the top teams but Fernandes has tempered expectations expressing that winning the title was not on the cards and unachievable this season.

Speaking to DAZN in Portugal, Fernandes said: “Yes, I am perfectly aware that this Manchester United is not ready to win the Premier League.

“We are, indeed, fighting for the title with the concrete and real objective of trying to finish in the top four, in the places that give access to the Champions League. But there is still a lot to improve for the greater objective, and for my dream, which is to one day win this championship.”

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, was at fault for two of the goals against Liverpool and came under fire with fans and critics despite his vast amount of experience and success in La Liga. The Portuguese midfielder defended his team mate.

The 29 year old said: “Casemiro is more experienced than me, he played for the two best clubs in the world in terms of media coverage. He has a lot of quality. And mistakes are going to happen to everyone. We just have to be more cautious when they are about to happen and compensate and correct them in time.

“We have to be more alert when we lose the ball, feel and smell the danger and be more objective. Whenever we have opportunities, we have to score more goals. We have attacking quality, but few goals.”

The Portugal star has joined up with his national side to compete in the Nations League. He will face 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia and Scotland before joining back up with his Man Utd team mates for a clash with Southampton in what feels like a must win game for Ten Hag and his men.