Fernandes hits back at Man Utd teammate’s ‘best day of my life’ claim – ‘I hope not’

Bruno Fernandes has told Manchester United teammate Rasmus Hojlund he “hopes” scoring against Aston Villa was not one of the “best days of his life” as the striker claimed after the match.

It’s been a tough start to life in Manchester for Hojlund. While he had success in the Champions League, scoring five times, he went his first 14 games without a goal in the Premier League.

When his first in the league did finally come, it was at a very important time – the Dane scored the winner in a 3-2 victory over third-placed Aston Villa, to move United sixth.

After the match, Hojlund claimed to Prime Video Sport that it was “one of the best days of my life.”

His skipper, Fernandes, then brought him back down to earth, suggesting he needs to keep striving for better days, as United are in need of them.

“I hope not [that it’s the best day of his life] because I hope there is more to come. We really need him and every striker in the team to score goals,” Fernandes said.

That’s not to downplay the achievement, as Fernandes was very complimentary of Hojlund after finally breaking his Premier League duck.

“Obviously we were really happy for Rasmus to get that first goal, but not only for him, the fact it made the score 3-2 as well because we need the three points. He needs to score goals, he is eager to do it,” Fernandes added

“All we want is for our strikers to have enough confidence to score goals.

“Rasmus knows that he is going to have pressure, he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world, he knows how it is playing for this club, you get a lot of attention so you need to get used to that.”

Another United forward that had a very good game was Alejandro Garnacho, who netted twice, and had another ruled out. The youngster suggested that both he and Hojlund had shut up the doubters after their goals against Villa.

“I’m very happy Rasmus has got his first [Premier League] goal,” Garnacho said.

“Too many people talk about the strikers at United not scoring goals. But today you saw Marcus Rashford with an assist and we scored, so we are very happy.”

