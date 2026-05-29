Bruno Fernandes is no Dennis Bergkamp. And nor is he Robin van Persie, who knew to leave an ‘awful, decaying, go-nowhere club’ years ago.

Also, Arsenal are in with a right shout in the Champions League final.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Gordon to Barca

Mes que un ripoff

SimaoSegunda

The real question here is Wharton vs Bruno Fernandes. Because I know who just had the better season.

Damola AFC Berlin Germany

Bruno is not the greatest No. 10

Dennis Bergkamp exists and played in the Premier League. So no, Bruno is not the greatest 10 the league has ever seen. Id’ go further, he isn’t even the best 10 United have ever had. What about Wayne Rooney? What about Ruud Van Nistleroy? They were 10s and actually won stuff.

John Matrix AFC

Fernandes as best-ever? Hmmm…

So not Bergkamp? Or Modric? Not even that De Bruyne kid, who seemed pretty competent to be honest?

Opinions validated purely by statistics evidence experience personal bias are so very useful.

King Rat

In response to Gaptoothfreak, Man Utd, New York who suggested that Bruno might be the best number 10 ever in the history of the premier league: did you think that Bergkamp was a centre half?

Phil

Gaptoothfreak, Man Utd, New York askes whether Bruno Fernandes is the best No. 10 in the Premier League ever. I’m sure there are many candidates to consider in this discussion, but on reading the headline I immediately thought of Bergkamp.

So no, Bruno Fernandes is certainly not.

Darren, LFC, Dublin

Bruno Fernandes is the Cheryl Hines of football; a beautiful player who has catastrophically picked the wrong club. Of course he could walk into any team in the world. He could have chosen anyone, but he’s wasted the second half of his career at Manchester United

I’ve felt sorry for him ever since he showed up at that joke of a club (and Man Utd are absolutely a joke, I would know because I follow Arsenal). He should have won big trophies — more than the two cups he’s won at Man Utd — and been able to relax over the past few years. Instead he’s had idiots questioning his mentality and his character because he can’t hide his exasperation. If asked about it he would almost certainly say he’s proud of his achievements at Manchester United and wouldn’t play for anyone else, no regrets, etc.

Bruno Fernandes has made more money and memories playing football than I could ever hope to so good for him. He seems like a good and decent man. He says the right things about his team. But he should have followed the example of Robin van Persie and left that awful, decaying, go-nowhere club years ago. Gaptoothfreak is making the exact opposite point that he thinks he is. Bruno is wasted on Man Utd.

Deadbeat Cat Dad

Arsenal > Paris Saint-Germain

Looking ahead to the Champions League final and Arsenal should be feeling good about their chances. The confidence of finally winning the Premier League and the knowledge of already having beaten PSG this season should see them surprise all the nay-sayers, including F365 writers themselves.

A quick refresher then – In the 1994 finals, Barcelona, repeat winners of La Liga from ‘91-‘94, were heavily favoured to win over the defensive-minded AC Milan. Barcelona had scored a whopping 91 goals in 38 La Liga matches that season and a further 16 goals in 8 Champions League matches. AC Milan on the other hand, conceded only 15 goals in a 34 game Serie A season, and only 2 goals in 8 Champions League matches. This was the text-book definition of The Irresistible Force vs The Immovable Object.

Johan Cruyff’s heavily-favoured ‘Dream Team’ – made up of Romario, Stoichkov, Laudrup, Koeman and Guardiola, ended up getting crushed 4-0. And this too, while Milan played without possibly two of the greatest centerbacks of all time in Baresi and Costacurta, due to suspension.

We may just be about to witness history repeat itself as free-scoring Parisians – everyone’s runaway favourites it seems – comes up against the so-called defensive Gunners. A quick look at the stats:

Goals for:

Arsenal – 71 in 38 PL games / 29 in 14 CL games

PSG = 74 in 34 L1 games / 44 in 16 CL games

Goals against:

Arsenal – 27 in 38 PL games / 5 in 14 CL games

PSG – 29 in 34 L1 games / 22 in 16 CL games

While PSG’s attack has been impressive in the CL, they’re just about matched in domestic league goals, especially when you consider they play in a so-called farmer’s league. Which makes their goals against column all the more shocking – 29 conceded in 34 games in L1, and 22(!) in 16 CL games. Arsenal fans should take great comfort in this little history lesson. After all, that AC Milan team has gone down in history as one of the greatest teams of all time, with not a peep about so-called ‘turgid’ football.

If the Gunners were to win, they’d care not a jot what anyone has to say about the way they play their football, and more power to them I say. After all, football is more than just about scoring goals. For further proof, Man Utd in 2008 and Inter Milan in 2009, both against Barcelona, would also agree that defense trumps attack.

Sanjit (I’d hate to score a hat-trick and still lose, just ask Mbappe) Randhawa, Kuala Lumpur.

On the eve of the Champions League Final against an absolutely formidable opponent in PSG, I want to present six reasons for optimism and hope for Arsenal fans. Let’s go back to the Semi Final elimination against PSG from last season; a one goal defeat in each leg to lose 1 v 3 on aggregate:

Jakob Kiwior played both legs against PSG last time because Gabriel was injured. Gabriel is a serious upgrade for tomorrow night.

Mikel Merino was in the “impersonating a striker” stage of his Arsenal career. This time it will be a job share between Havertz and Gyokeres. Again, an upgrade.

Donnarumma was between the sticks for PSG last season, and Matvey Safonov doesn’t give anywhere near the same security. He looks especially vulnerable aerially. It will be interesting to see how he copes with corners whipped in under the crossbar from Rice and Saka. A downgrade for them.

Here is a list of players that were on the Arsenal bench across the two legs last season as a consequence of our squad being absolutely decimated by injuries: Neto (GK), Setford (GK), White, Tierney, Zinchenko, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia, Sterling, Calafiori, Trossard, Jorginho. This time around White (and probably Timber) are our only absentees. It’s fair to say that should Arteta need to make game changing substitutions there will be a different level of ammunition ready and waiting on the bench to impact the game.

We are Premier League Champions. We have momentum. We have a level of confidence and belief and a feel good factor that would have been less present last season.

Place as much or as little emphasis on the following as you like, because I know some are believers and some are not but the xg over the two legs last season was: Arsenal 4.54 v 2.90 PSG. We absolutely competed last season across both legs and were not embarrassed or out played in any way, shape or form. This time around, with the five points made above, we absolutely have the capacity to go one step further and do something more than compete.

We. Can. Win. I’m not saying we will win, but we absolutely can. We are on the brink of potentially achieving something historically unprecedented in our 140 year history. Let’s f**ing go!!!

Naz, Gooner.

Finders, keepers

Arteta, May 2026:

“I was very convinced that we had to make a change. Not because Aaron didn’t have the quality, because I believed to go to the next level that we needed a different profile of goalkeeper.

“It was very difficult to explain, difficult to explain upstairs and externally. It could maybe not make sense. That’s when you need a sporting director, in this case Edu to say, “Mikel, are you 100 per cent sure?”

“I went through it with him again and again. ‘You know you’re going to have an issue.’ I know. ‘Mikel, you’re going to expose yourself.’ I know. ‘You really want to do this?’ Yes, please do.”

Arteta, September 2023:

“Arteta described himself as “exceptionally happy” with the performance but was irked by the focus on his goalkeeper selection. The Arsenal manager insisted both Ramsdale and Raya will be utilised this season, and he regrets not changing keeper on two unnamed occasions during the team’s title challenge last season.

“It is the same rationale about why Fábio [Vieira] played here or Eddie [Nketiah] ahead of Gabriel Jesus,” Arteta said. “I haven’t had a single question on why Gabriel Jesus didn’t start. He has won more trophies than anybody else, including me, in that dressing room.

“It is something that historically is not done. I cannot have two players in each position and not play them. David has tremendous qualities, like Aaron has, like Karl [Hein] has and we have to use them.

“I am a really young manager and I have only been in the job for three and a half years and I have few regrets in what we have done. One of them is that on two occasions I felt after 60 minutes and 85 minutes in two games in this period to change the keeper in that moment and I didn’t do it.”

I, and many others, called bullsh*t at the time with the ‘two number ones’ excuse Arteta wrapped himself in. Careful Mikel, you’re supposed to be big time now, attracting marquee names to play haram ball will be hard enough without showing them all you’ll f**k them over and then lie about the reasons why at the drop of a hat.

Can you imagine a proper elite manager not having the balls to just say what anyone with two eyes could see – Raya was an upgrade, not one of two rotating, and Arteta has since been proved emphatically right about it too. Easy to say now, but how about some integrity and leadership at the time though?

RHT/TS x (Given recent news stories, it’s a good job Liverpool are a classy club and not the worst offenders of truly heinous sportswashing via Standard Chartered at all. In fairness, the vast majority of kopites I’ve seen reacting online are furious about this, wonder if our motley crew here will do the right thing too, I’ll not hold my breath….)

A conflicted fan

Long-time lurker, first time submission.

I just want to say congratulations firstly to both Aston Villa & Crystal Palace for winning their respective finals. Really impressive and showing how strong the English League really is. This has led me onto writing this mail, so sorry if I ramble but it’s my first time…

I want to give a little bit of history before I say what I came here to say. I grew up just outside of London and have been surrounded by Arsenal fans almost my entire life and yes, they are the worst (at least in my corner of the world) when it comes to gloating over wins or near-wins. Every time Arsenal have ever gotten close to winning anything in my lifetime, I have seen smug faces and loud proclamations made as to how Arsenal are the greatest for winning whatever it is they in particular won. I remember Koscielny being lauded as the best defender in the League at one stage ffs. I do get it, but they always seemed to go above and beyond over other sets of fans who won anything.

Anyway, I have one request, because I would love for English football to bring home all 3 European Cups. Arsenal fans, I believe a lot of other clubs in England are willing to root for you in the CL Final if you just aren’t smug kn*bheads about it after. Win in style, enjoy the celebrations and just be happy that you brought it home to England and did everyone proud showing how English football brought home all the pots. Imagine the scenes if everyone else was celebrating with you too rather than just the Gooners you may know.

This is my one hope, because my head wants to support PSG so Arsenal fans can’t be arrogant and throw it in all their rivals’ faces (who have all won the CL previously anyway – they won’t care), but my heart wants it to be an English Club to bring it home.

Anyway, please, mull it over and enjoy the occasion, hope you win, and hope I don’t regret supporting you.

From,

A humble Stevenage fan

The England squad

Of the 12 players who played over 120 minutes at Euro 24, 9 are going to the world cup. Of the other 3, Trippier has retired, Foden is crap for England and Trent can’t defend. Interestingly Tuchal has picked the same 3 strikers as Southgate and reinforced Southgate’s belief that Mainoo (210 minutes) is a better international midfielder than Wharton (0 minutes).

The significant changes Tuchal has made involved getting Raahford back to the level of quite good but not world class, identifying Anderson as a key player and viewing Morgan Rodgers as an important contributor.

Tuchal is taking a hugely holistic approach to the world cup. He believes however important players, tactics and penalties are, you can’t win the world cup without vibes. His plan is built on creating an environment where vibes could carry England over the line.

The omission of Palmer and Wharton suggests he doesnt think laser guided passes into dangerous areas will win England the world cup. Im not sure why he thinks that but I think its fair to say there isn’t a single English player, fan, pundit or jounalist who understands football on the level Thomas Tuchal does. The guy literally mindf**ked Pep Guardiola into playing a Champions league final without a holding midfielder.

Does it mean we’re gonna win the world cup? Probably not but in the same way Southgate enhanced the national team by getting players to enjoy wearing the shirt and scoring penalties,Tuchal is trying to enhance it to get to the level of teams like France, Spain and Argentina. A level we havent been at for 60 years.

Ben

Donkeys

I love donkeys, they’re brilliant. Roy Keane and his behaviour is not brilliant. Very, very, not brilliant.

Roy Keane is *toxic*. He hates so many more things than he tolerates, let alone likes. Now it’s gotten bad enough that he’s having to make up lies – to then get angry about. The world, without exaggeration, would be a nicer place if we didn’t have to listen to his vicious vitriol.

Bruno Fernandes has just been given various Player of the Year awards for being absolutely fantastic. Now, I’ve not always been a fan. In the 7-0 to us, his behaviour was petulant and embarrassing. I didn’t think he deserved to be captain. But life moves on and while he’s not perfect now, it’s a hell of a lot easier to enjoy his sublime play without having to qualify with a remark about his s**t personality.

However I don’t think Keane ever got over that day. Go on, go back and watch him after the game. The disgust Keane has for Fernandes is oozing out of every pore.

The whining, the crying, throwing himself on the floor and most unforgivably of all – asking to be hooked because it was all too embarrassing. The Manchester United *Captain*. The job Roy took such pride in.

And he’ll never forgive him for it. Because when Roy Keane holds a grudge, he holds it for *life*.

James, Liverpool