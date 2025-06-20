Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Cole Palmer have all made the top six for this year’s award.

The Professional Footballers’ Association have named the six players who received the most votes for the Players’ Player of the Year award with Mo Salah widely expected to win the trophy.

The Liverpool forward blitzed just about every record going as part of an incredible season which saw Liverpool win their second Premier League title.

The Egyptian scored 29 times, six more than any other player, and also topped the assist charts with 18. That form makes Salah the overwhelming favourite but he has been joined by five other players on the season’s shortlist ahead of the final ceremony.

The only other Liverpool player to feature is Alexis Mac Allister who missed just three league games for the Anfield side.

One player who could feel hard done by is Virgil van Dijk with the Dutch defender a crucial part of Liverpool’s title success.

The Liverpool captain played 37 times last season and was part of 14 clean sheets, making his absence a notable one. Van Dijk won the award in 2019 but has not even made the top six on this occasion.

One surprise nominee is Bruno Fernandes with his Manchester United team finishing 15th in the league table. The Portuguese midfielder though was perhaps the only performing player at Old Trafford, contributing to 19 goals last campaign.

Cole Palmer also features despite having a poor second half of the season. The English midfielder scored 15 goals in the league last year but only three of those came in 2025. The 23-year-old was named PFA Fans’ Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year in 2024.

One man who did not have trouble finding the net is Alexander Isak who has also reached the top six. The Swede scored 23 goals in 34 league appearances as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice completes the top six having been crucial to the Gunners’ performances last season.

Another notable absence is Phil Foden who picked up the award in 2024 but followed that up with a poor 2024-25 campaign. The Manchester City winger scored just seven goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

The award, which is voted for by players, is considered to be the most prestigious individual accolade available to Premier League players away from the Ballon d’Or and the winner will be announced at a ceremony at Manchester Opera House on August 19.

Salah has already won the award on two occasions, having been successful in 2022 as well as 2018 following his first season back in England.

Should Salah win, that would take Liverpool to 10 winners, just one behind leaders Manchester United.

