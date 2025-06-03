Bruno Fernandes has revealed that a request from Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was one of the main factors in him rejecting a move to Al Hilal.

Fernandes was one of the only standout performers in the United side last season. He was the top scorer in the Premier League, where the Red Devils finished 15th, and in all competitions, he was directly involved in 38 goals.

He recently reiterated his commitment to United, but that was put to the test by interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, who were willing to pay him a big sum of money to join.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on June 3 that Fernandes had decided against the move, as he wanted to continue playing at the top level in Europe.

Now, Fernandes has revealed manager Amorim had a big say in his decision.

“There was an opportunity. The [Al Hilal] president called me and asked if I wanted to go there,” Fernandes said.

“They were waiting for me. I spoke to coach Amorim. He asked me not to go.

“Manchester United didn’t want to sell me. They don’t need the money. If I had wanted to leave, they would have made it happen.

“Al Hilal were very kind. They spoke to my agent. Then I spoke to my wife. She asked: ‘What do you want to do?’ She always supports my decisions.

“It would have been easy to move there. I know the Portuguese players there very well. But I want to play at the highest level and compete for major titles.

“I can do that, and I still want to. I’m very passionate about football.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Exclusive: Man Utd legend gives verdict on what needs to happen next to Amorim and Fernandes

👉 Man Utd face ‘silly’ tax over Mbeumo transfer after ‘irritating’ rivals who ‘may ask for a higher fee’

👉 Man Utd: Chelsea ‘to pay’ £5m Sancho penalty as deal ‘could not be reached over personal terms’

Amorim was adamant about Fernandes’ position at United in March, when there was a suggestion that Real Madrid could look to sign him.

He said: “No, it’s not going to happen. He’s not going anywhere because I’ve already told him.”

Indeed, it looks as though Amorim has got his way, with the huge riches at Al Hilal failing. Whether a big European side approaching for Fernandes would have an impact is a different story, but Amorim would clearly be against that.

The midfielder was clearly happy to listen to his boss on this occasion, so United will hope any other approaches are met with the same mindset.

READ MORE: Prem rivals tell Man Utd they must match Cunha fee for ‘more proven’ star as big warning given