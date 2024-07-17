Fernandez ‘truly sorry’ after Chelsea team-mate condemns ‘uninhibited racism’ video

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has apologised for posting a video on Instagram showing him and fellow Argentina players using a racist chant.

The French Football Federation said on Tuesday it will file a legal complaint alleging “racially offensive and discriminatory remarks” were made by Argentina players following their Copa America victory over Colombia on Sunday night.

The complaint follows footage that was posted by Chelsea midfielder Fernandez, which appeared to show him and his team-mates chanting about the France team as they celebrated their 1-0 win in Sunday’s final.

In a statement, the FFF – the governing body of French football – said its president Philippe Diallo would challenge FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Argentina Football Association boss Claudio Fabian Tapia to respond to the alleged remarks.

The statement read: “The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which were made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media.

“Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentinian counterpart and FIFA, and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature.”

Argentina beat France in a penalty shoot-out in the 2022 World Cup final, a match around which some fans of the Argentina team were heard to sing discriminatory songs.

Fernandez’s Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana fired a message towards the Argentina squad, writing on social media: “Le football en 2024 : racisme decomplexe,” which loosely translates to: “Football in 2024: uninhibited racism.”

That led to Fernandez issuing an apology on social media with the Chelsea midfielder insisting he is “truly sorry” for his part in the video.

Fernandez wrote on Instagram: “I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations.

“The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words.

“I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.

“That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry.”

Chelsea also issued a statement, which read: