‘Fewer believe’ Liverpool will win Alonso race as expert backs 2026 Real Madrid ‘rumour’

Liverpool have suffered a fresh blow in their pursuit of Xabi Alonso, with ‘fewer and fewer believing’ they will appoint the Bayer Leverkusen boss, according to reports.

Alonso is reportedly the Reds’ number-one choice to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

‘Fewer people believe’ in Alonso to Liverpool

Unfortunately for the Premier League giants, the Spanish head coach is also attracting interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Having played for all three clubs, neither can consider themselves to have an edge in the race for his signature, while in any other summer they probably would have done due to their links to the former midfielder.

There are so many contrasting reports out there at the minute, with some journalists saying Alonso would only join Liverpool if he is to leave Leverkusen, and others saying he is waiting to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the noise coming out of Leverkusen is that his current club are confident he will remain in charge after winning the Bundesliga and DfB Pokal, which both of which they are the strong favourites to win this term.

It is quite difficult to keep track of everything that is being said about Alonso’s future, with something new being claimed every bloody day.

MEDIAWATCH: Liverpool target Xabi Alonso ‘overwhelmingly snubbed’ as Jurgen Klopp farewell forgotten

So, what has Christian Falk said about it all? We know you are all wondering.

On Friday, the German journalist provided an update on Alonso’s future and has claimed that Liverpool and Bayern are fearing: he is waiting to replace Ancelotti at Madrid.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Falk has said ‘fewer and fewer believe that it will be Liverpool’ that Alonso decides to join at the end of the season, while Bayern are ‘also still waiting for a signal’.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, ‘remain adamant’ they will keep hold of their highly-rated head coach, who signed a new three-year contract in the summer of 2023.

His deal expires in the same year as Los Blancos manager Ancelotti, which has set things up very nicely.

Falk says it is possible that Alonso will ‘remain loyal’ to Leverkusen before a ‘return to his home country’.

Conte linked with Bayern

There is a lot of speculation over who will replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern, with the Bundesliga club being linked with a lot more names than Liverpool are.

Among those they are believed to be looking at is former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, who left the Premier League side in March 2023 in controversial circumstances.

READ MORE: Conte gone from Spurs: The best bits of the inside stories, from bored players to a p*ssed-off academy

There are plenty of names in the frame, though, including Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting’s Ruben Amorim.

This summer is guaranteed to see several managerial moves with Chelsea and Manchester United not guaranteed to go into 2024/25 with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, respectively.