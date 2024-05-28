Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has admitted he is “ambitious” after being linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Bijlow has been valued at around €13m, and reports earlier this month suggested the Premier League trio were all keen to strike a deal after his impressive season at De Kuip.

The report, which came from noted Dutch publication De Telegraaf, stated that former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot’s arrival at Liverpool to replace Jürgen Klopp after nine years at Anfield, has nothing to do with their interest.

Bijlow hoping for Euro glory

Bijlow began his career at Feyenoord, making his debut in 2016. The club won the Eredivisie title in his first season, and he has gone onto play eight times for the Dutch national team since making his debut in 2021. He will hope to be a part of Ronald Koeman’s squad at Euro 2024 this summer as they look to better their last 16 showing three years ago.

With Alisson, David Raya, Aaron Ramsdale and Andre Onana in place at Anfield, the Emirates Stadium and Old Trafford, first team football may be tough to come by should a move materialise. Doubts over Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United would make a move their complicated to say the least, with the Dutchman expected to depart this summer.

But Bijlow told Voetball Zone that it is “nice” to be linked with clubs such as those, and does have aspirations in his career, but says he will never stop giving 100% for Feyenoord.

“Those are two very nice clubs. Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs. What I’m just saying: I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord, I’ll give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team,” Bijlow explained.

Bijlow said he is not averse to remaining at the Rotterdam club, but would like to consider a move if given the opportunity.

“Would I stay at Feyenoord? You never know, do you? That’s football. You don’t know that. I’m ambitious, I’ve always said that,” he added.

“If the opportunity presents itself and a good club comes from abroad, I am open to it. I’ve always said that. As long as I am under contract with Feyenoord, that is never a punishment and I will give everything as long as I play there.”