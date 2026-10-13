Man City FFP: Luis Enrique names the one sanction he ‘hopes’ City swerve

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has delivered his verdict on the Manchester City FFP storm after the Etihad outfit were found guilty of breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.

City are facing severe sanctions, which could include potential relegation from English football’s top-flight, massive points deductions and transfer bans, after an independent commission found them guilty of all but one of the 115 charges against them between 2009 and 2018.

While Man City have appealed the ruling and continue to deny any wrongdoing, another sanction could see the club stripped of titles they won during that nine-year period.

City legend Pep Guardiola, who left the club in May after a decade in charge, is set to return to The Etihad for Wednesday night’s clash against PSG in the Champions League.

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Guardiola has already given his full backing to his old club, stating on social media following the guilty verdict: “I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever.

“I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran [Soriano], the players, staff, [manager] Enzo [Maresca] and you, our unique supporters.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together.

“I love you all.”

Enrique wants Man City to keep titles

Enrique is a close friend and former Barcelona teammate of Guardiola and believes that what City won on the field should not be taken away from them.

“I think what they’ve done on the pitch has been incredible over the last few years and I think they certainly deserve to win on the pitch all the trophies that they have won,” the PSG boss said in a pre-match press conference.

“I think the trophies that you win on the pitch remains on the pitch and they deserve to win. I hope they can avoid that sanction, that’s what I feel.”

New City boss Enzo Maresca has so far managed to weather the storm, guiding the club to eight wins from eight games in all competitions since succeeding Guardiola.

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However, Enrique has dismissed suggestions that Wednesday’s match is the chance to lay down an early marker for either side in the competition.

“January is when you can really see the team’s level,” he added. “Five or six months down the line, things are so different. Many teams change.

“But it’s an interesting match at this stage, a fun one to watch.”