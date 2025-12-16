FIFA announce U-turn on World Cup ticket pricing but only ‘2% of all’ seats set at much lower price

FIFA have backtracked on the ticket pricing at the World Cup, having announced a ‘new tier’ with limited availability at an affordable price.

The organisation had received widespread backlash for the obscene ticket pricing at next summer’s tournament, with the changes only accepted by a supposed man of the people and other like-minded individuals.

FIFA sanctioned huge increases to the prices from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with not a single ticket for the final available for less than £3000.

So, thankfully, FIFA, for a change, have acknowledged their wrongdoing and have added a ‘Supporter Entry Tier’ of tickets that offer affordable tickets to each of the 104 games at the World Cup, including the final.

These prices are set at $60 (£45). The announcement from FIFA explains: ‘The entry tier tickets will be allocated specifically to supporters of qualified teams, with the selection and distribution process managed individually by the Participating Member Associations (PMAs). Each PMA will define its own eligibility criteria and application process. They are requested to ensure that these tickets are specifically allocated to loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams.’

They added: ‘In total, 50% of each PMA allocation will fall within the most affordable range, namely Supporter Value Tier (40%) and the Supporter Entry Tier (10%). The remaining allocation is split evenly between the Supporter Standard Tier and the Supporter Premier Tier.

‘In addition, fans applying through the PMA allocation whose teams do not advance to the knockout phase will have the administrative fee waived when refunds are processed for unsuccessful applications.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided a breakdown of what this announcement means, saying this ‘new tier’ only ‘applies to around 2% of all 2026 World Cup tickets’.

He added: ‘FIFA have reacted to backlash but several Member Associations and supporters’ groups still want further reductions to make the World Cup affordable.

‘Understand meetings took place over the weekend and early this week with senior officials in Doha. Concerns on behalf of supporters over pricing were shared.’

A FIFA ‘official’ spoke with Jacobs on the new ticket prices. They said: “Demand for tickets has been off the scale, more than 20 million requests so far in this latest phase. We have listened to feedback and this new category is the right thing to do.

“Making $60 tickets available to more fans, including the most loyal ones who travel, was agreed on unanimously.

“Associations will need to work out who best should receive them.

“It’s a unique tournament and a unique market in the USA, in particular, which allows resales on secondary platforms. The demand is sky high.

“No organisation does more to support the development of the game around the world than FIFA. All 211 associations, including the poorest countries, will benefit from a commercially successful World Cup.”