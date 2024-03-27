Finance expert Rob Wilson expects Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play proceedings will begin “in the autumn” after they were warned about an “expulsion”.

It was announced at the start of 2023 that Man City had been accused of breaching 115 of the Premier League’s FFP regulations.

‘Expulsion’ warning

Since then, Everton and Nottingham Forest have been docked points for a single breach of Profit and Sustainability rules, while Championship side Leicester City have been charged.

After the reasoning behind Forest’s points deduction was revealed, ex-Aston Villa and Everton CEO Keith Wyness responded by warning Man City that ‘expulsion’ from the Premier League would be ‘on the table’ if they were found guilty.

Talk of Man City’s possible expulsion has made this international break more bearable than the F365 team initially expected it to be, but realistically, their final sanctions are unlikely to be this severe.

And Wilson suspects Man City’s case will eventually “fizzle out”. He has explained why the process may become “too risky” for the Premier League.

“I think we will get the first sight of Manchester City’s legal proceedings in the autumn, but that will be when the case starts, not when it finishes,” Wilson told Grosvenor Sport.

“It could become too risky…”

“Manchester City are richer than the Premier League and therefore will buy the best lawyers and the best accountants to try and get them out of this situation. It will probably last years and years and years if indeed it ever gets resolved.

“Manchester City will wrap the Premier League up in so much litigation that it will just become boring and laborious and I think it will fizzle out. That’s the kind of travesty with it when you take Everton, Forest and potentially Leicester they are single breaches being dealt with quite quickly.”

“You need to multiply that by 115. If it takes three months to do one charge, you know, just 115 multiplied by three and you start to get a sense of the scale of what’s going on.

“The Nottingham Forest verdict report was 25,000 words so 25,000 words multiplied by 115, that’s a lot of writing and a lot of paperwork to get through. I think ultimately that’s why it’s taken so long. It looks like we might never reach a conclusion just by the scale of it.

“It could become financially too risky for the Premier League to continue. If we boil 115 charges down there are probably 30 to 35 that are really serious relating to overspending. I wouldn’t be surprised if they start to resolve some of the other charges that are on the outskirts of the main case.”