Finance expert tips Newcastle to sign Ronaldo; Howe’s side learn ‘shrewd’ transfer ‘will cost £40m’

Finance expert Kieran Maguire thinks Newcastle United could sign ex-Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo from Al Nassr in January.

Ronaldo had spells at Real Madrid and Juventus before he returned to the Premier League for a second spell at Man Utd ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Portugal international enjoyed a successful first season back at Man Utd on a personal level as he scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The 38-year-old butted heads with Erik ten Hag last year and there was bad blood between the player and club as he left by mutual consent ahead of the 2023 January transfer window.

Ronaldo was linked with clubs around Europe before he signed for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr. Since joining the Middle East outfit, he has grabbed 29 goals and 11 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Newcastle are down to bare bones at the moment as several key players are out injured and they have been linked with former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who now plays for Al Hilal.

This deal could open the floodgates and see Newcastle sign more players from Saudi Pro League clubs, who are also backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Newcastle could be affected as Premier League clubs are ‘voting to ban loan deals between associated clubs’, but Maguire has pointed out that we could see Eddie Howe’s side bring in Ronaldo.

“I suspect we could be moving into a very interesting time in January with talk of Newcastle potentially loaning players from the Saudi Pro League to Newcastle for the second half of the season,” Maguire said via the Price of Football podcast.

“Newcastle are flying at present, playing good football with the current squad but Ronaldo, (Karim) Benzema, if he hadn’t wrecked his knee, Neymar and co. There’s some good players.”

MAILBOX: Mourinho could repeat Chelsea magic with Newcastle’s ‘unlimited oil money’; Klopp offered ‘solution’

While Ronaldo to Newcastle feels pretty unlikely at this stage, they do have a better chance of signing Rayan Cherki from Ligue U outfit Lyon. A report from Football Insider claims.

‘Lyon are likely to demand £30-40million for Newcastle United target Rayan Cherki in 2024, sources have told Football Insider. ‘Football Insider revealed on Monday (6 November) that the Magpies and Man United are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old. ‘A well-placed source revealed that both sides feel Cherki could be a shrewd signing and see him as a “potential star in the making”. ‘Sources have also told Football Insider (8 November) that long-term admirers Chelsea could enter the race for the Frenchman’s signature despite being well-stocked in attacking midfield.’

FEATURE: Mbappe, Liverpool and Man Utd targets among 20 best players out of contract in 2024…