‘I’m finished’ – Cristiano Ronaldo talks retirement with 38-year-old ‘locked in talks’ with WWE

After his latest two-goal haul for Al-Nassr, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he will not be retiring any time soon.

Ronaldo has started the new Saudi Pro League season extremely well, scoring nine and providing four assists in six appearances.

On Friday evening, the 38-year-old scored two goals against Al-Ahli, with his first strike going viral due to the opposing goalkeeper, ex-Chelsea star Edouard Mendy, being unable to see what in tarnation was going on.

Edouard Mendy really stood no chance in Ronaldo's first goal vs. Al-Ahli 😭 (via @SPL)pic.twitter.com/uV4M8WX8qz — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 22, 2023

After continuing his strong start to the campaign, Ronaldo refuted claims that he is “finished” and says he will not retire until his legs tell him to do so.

“They say Ronaldo is finished… But it’s not true,” the former Manchester United striker said. “I’ll keep playing until my legs say: Cristiano, I’m finished.

“I still have a lot. I still like football and scoring goals. I still like to win. They say I’m finished, but I keep showing that it’s not true.”

Now, excuse the Mediawatch-worthy title and read all about talk of an appearance for World Wrestling Entertainment.

A report from the Mirror says Ronaldo and WWE are ‘locked in talks’ over an appearance at their next show in Saudi Arabia.

The next event in the Middle East will take place in November and Spanish outlet AS says the WWE owners want to cash in on Ronaldo’s presence.

The Al-Nassr striker will obviously provide some great exposure for WWE and there’s hope he will be the latest sports star to step into the ring.

Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney once had a feud with Wade Barrett, slapping the wrestler when stood in the front row of an event.

This prompted criticism from Roy Keane, who questioned why Rooney would get involved in that “nonsense”.

“I always question certain players what are they doing off the field,” Keane said on ITV.

“Last week I saw him slapping a wrestler and I’m thinking, ‘Why is he getting involved in all that nonsense?’ There’s no benefit to him. I’d have a look at that side of it.

“It’s certainly not helping him. I wouldn’t begrudge him going out and enjoying himself, but if you’re not at it yourself you’ve got to have a look and lead by example.”

MAILBOX: Rating 10 Ten Hag signings at Man Utd as the Mailbox argues Salah being selfish is a ‘myth’