According to reports, Arsenal have already ‘agreed’ to let one of their players leave in the summer and three more face being sold.

It is hardly surprising that the Gunners will have some tough decisions to make regarding player exits in the summer because they are second to Manchester United in our five-year net spend table by a mere £9m.

This is largely thanks to Arsenal spending around £250m to land most of their top targets in the summer, with head coach Mikel Arteta currently having a very deep squad with quality options in every position.

However, not everyone will be satisfied with their role at Arsenal, and a report in Spain claims No.2 goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has ‘asked’ to leave and has ‘given the okay’ to join La Liga outfit Villarreal in the summer.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper joined Arsenal last summer for around £5m and has been firmly behind David Raya in the pecking order, having only made nine appearances across all competitions this term.

Kepa is already said to be ‘tired’ with his role at Arsenal, who have an ‘agreement’ to let him join Villarreal for a ‘slightly higher fee than they paid’ for him last summer.

This report on Kepa is likely premature, but he and several other Arsenal players may move elsewhere after this season.

A report from Football Insider claims Arsenal’s financial position means they may be ‘forced’ to sell in the summer. There are three ‘major names’ who could leave with the club ‘listening to offers’.

Former Premier League chief executive Keith Wyness has informed the outlet that Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the main candidates to leave.

“That was a big question and I spoke to a couple of my Arsenal sources about this as well. Interestingly, the names that were coming up, three that were coming up, was Odegaard, Martinelli and Myles Lewis-Skelly,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“Which surprised me, all those three surprised me because I’ve started believing that they’re all fixtures in the Arsenal team, but I do believe it would be one of those three that would go.

“I think there does need to be a bit of a change. I think they need to freshen up the squad and I don’t see anything wrong with them selling one of their major names because they’ve got a pretty deep squad and I think it would be good to just show that there’s pressure on them to perform. It’s a difficult thing.

“Again, a lot will depend on the final end of the season. A lot of things can happen yet in terms of injuries or people who could actually perform really well and carry the team across the threshold if they can get it to win the league.

“And out of that, there may be some unlikely heroes that may mean they might not be going. But I think it would be out of those three from what I’m hearing, from a pretty good source who would be off in the summer.”

