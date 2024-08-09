First Liverpool signing hits rocks as Zubimendi ‘full of doubts’ with only ‘small chance’ of transfer

Martin Zubimendi is said to have doubts about joining Liverpool this summer

Liverpool have been stunned after reaching an agreement to sign Martin Zubimendi, as the Real Sociedad midfielder is said to be ‘full of doubts’ leaving the club with only a ‘small chance for hope’.

Having not yet signed a single player under Arne Slot, the Reds are running out of time. The current priority is holding-midfield and Zubimendi is the main man being courted.

According to recent reports, Liverpool have been able to agree the transfer of the £52million man with Sociedad, leaving just personal terms to be agreed.

But according to Spanish journalist Mikel Recalde, there is still a good chance he stays put with the La Liga outfit, given he is not convinced by a move to Anfield.

He reports that the move for Zubimendi is ‘awash in doubt’ as the midfielder is ‘full of doubts’ over leaving Sociedad for Liverpool.

He has ‘not yet’ given his final decision to Slot’s side, but it’s said his current mindset leaves just a ‘small chance for hope’.

With the clock ticking down on the summer window, the Reds are now ‘impatiently awaiting’ the decision of Zubimendi, according to Recalde.

Given the midfielder said no to Arsenal in January, and has only ever played for Sociedad, it would not be a huge surprise to see him stay put this summer.

If they’re unable to get Zubimendi, Liverpool have a contingency plan in place.

Indeed, Football Insider reports they have registered an interest in former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is now a free agent.

Preliminary discussions are said to have been held for Rabiot, who it’s previously been said is eager for the chance to play in England, having previously represented clubs in his native France and Italy.

Other alternatives are seemingly being drawn up if neither of those men can be signed, with Arsenal also said to have an interest in Rabiot.

