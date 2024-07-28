First of three more Tottenham transfers picks up pace as ‘wiggle room’ could help secure deal

Tottenham could get some wiggle room to help their pursuit of Pedro Neto

Tottenham are reportedly looking to add three more players before the end of the transfer window, including Pedro Neto, and some ‘wiggle room’ in negotiating a fee could help them to land the Wolves man.

Spurs have so far made three signings this summer, prioritising the growth of their youth ranks. Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Min-hyeok Yang, all 18, have all been signed, likely with a view to becoming genuine first-team stars within the next few years.

Each have impressed in senior football at their previous clubs, so may not find it too challenging to break into the ranks of the north London side.

But Ange Postecoglou wants a more experienced player, with Wolves winger Neto one of his favoured targets, and Tottenham could manage to get him through the door for less than his face value.

Neto ‘wiggle room’ available

Indeed, according to GIVEMESPORT, though the winger has a £60million price tag, there could be some ‘wiggle room’ when negotiating the price and payment structure that could be put in place.

Tottenham might be able to get a slight discount, or they could simply ensure Wolves allow to a structure that means they do not have to pay an awful lot up front, making the snare easier.

It is also said that Spurs are eyeing three more transfers before the end of the window.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365

👉Liverpool and Tottenham ‘make move’ to sign £86m Arsenal target amid Nketiah waiting game

👉Ange Postecoglou has Tottenham advantage not seen since Mauricio Pochettino

Neto is clearly one of those, and Eberechi Eze could be another. The north London outfit’s interest in both men has recently been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

The fresh report suggests that Eze’s price tag of above £60million, and the fact Tottenham know there is no chance of negotiation due to the fact that is because of a release clause, is a reason they are yet to commit to a deal.

But for Neto, the ability to change the terms makes them happier to attack.

If they were to get him, they’d be getting a creator with Premier League pedigree, which is one of their main aims, and will surely be helpful among the other transfers they have made, who may not immediately hit the ground running.

READ MORE: Tottenham man wowed by young teammate as new ‘starboy’ uncovered in pre-season triumph