It’s no secret that Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in a new centre-back in the January transfer window and it seems he has identified his prime target.

Eric Dier was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs during the summer window. He is yet to feature in a competitive match this season and it seems likely that he will be leaving this winter.

As a result, Tottenham will have to bring in a new centre-back to compensate for his departure and a number of names have been linked with them recently.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is one player Postecoglou is fond of, for instance. It’s likely Chelsea will sell him in January to help with FFP issues.

Bayern Munich are considered to be favourites to sign Chalobah, however, and therefore Tottenham have been considering alternative options.

According to reports from Turkey, as cited by Sport Witness, Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson is now Spurs’ ‘first target’ for the January transfer window.

READ MORE: Premier League most chances created: Maddison v Trippier in battle for the ages

The 25-year-old was linked with a move to the North London club in the summer, but Galatasaray ‘blocked his exit’ and as a consequence, Nelsson has refused to sign a new deal with the Turkish club.

Nelsson is now trying to secure a move elsewhere this winter. The report states that the Denmark international is ‘preparing to leave’ and Tottenham are at the front of the queue for his signature. Arsenal have also shown an interest in him.

Postecoglou brought in Micky van de Ven in the summer window who has formed a superb defensive partnership with Cristian Romero, but signing another quality centre-back certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Nelsson joined Galatasaray in 2021 and he has gained a reputation as one of the best defenders in Turkey. He made 33 league appearances last season, helping his team to 17 clean sheets in the process.

Previous reports suggest that a bid in the region of £20m could be enough to prise Nelsson away from Galatasaray, so it will be interesting to see if Tottenham match that price tag in January.

DON’T MISS: Pep Guardiola gives honest verdict on Tottenham title chances; ‘aggressive’ Arsenal are ‘really good’