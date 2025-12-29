Three AFCON stars who could be on the move soon

Africa Cup of Nations stars well known and otherwise are putting in some top performances in good time just before the January transfer window, with some interesting some big clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham.

The tournament has seen some performers stand out in the opening stages.

Here, we have looked at five stars whose performances could lead to transfers to big sides…

Lassine Sinayoko

Auxerre forward Sinayoko has scored both of Mali’s goals at the tournament so far, opening their account in a 1-1 draw against Zambia, before helping his side to a 1-1 draw against tournament favourites Morocco in the next game.

A move to Manchester United is reportedly beckoning for the 26-year-old.

Indeed, it was recently reported the Red Devils are in ‘serious negotiations’ for Sinayoko’s signing, which should come for free as his contract is up in the summer.

The hope is reportedly that the deal is finalised in January.

Omar Marmoush

Manchester City man Marmoush has hardly played for his club side this term but found it no trouble to hit the accelerator on international duty.

The striker opened Egypt’s account in the tournament with a strike in the 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe, before they also defeated South Africa in the next game.

There have been links with Tottenham, which will no doubt continue to crop up if Marmoush remains in form, though Egypt’s boss Hossam Hassan feels the striker will remain focussed on AFCON.

He said: “Marmoush would be an asset for any team in the Premier League, and I hope he stays there. He has an agent who will discuss his future with him.

“Nothing will distract him from the national team during the tournament, especially after his brilliant performance in the first match.”

Mohamed Salah

Salah was recently criticised by Jamie Carragher for not having done a lot for Egypt, despite the fact he has 63 goals in 109 games for his country.

He has scored two of the three goals for Egypt at AFCON so far, both crucial in victories. He bagged a 91st minute winner against Zimbabwe before scoring the only goal – from the penalty spot – in the 1-0 victory against South Africa, in which Egypt were reduced to 10 men.

Salah’s future is massively up in the air after he complained Liverpool were throwing him “under the bus” after he was benched for three games in a row, before that run was extended to four in the game prior to leaving for AFCON.

Reports have suggested he will not accept a reduced role at Anfield, and there is huge interest in him from the Saudi Pro League, with the MLS also keen on him.

Ademola Lookman

With two goals and two assists in as many games, Lookman is the form player in AFCON at the moment. In the 3-2 victory against Tunisia, he scored and assisted the other two goals.

In the summer, the Atalanta man was upset that his club were not allowing him to leave, having previously stated they would do so.

He was on the radar of Tottenham at the time and Spurs will no doubt keep him on their list as he impressed in AFCON, particularly as he looks the perfect man to solve their left-wing troubles.

Brahim Diaz

Morocco came into their home tournament as favourites to lift the title and Diaz is the leading light for them at the moment.

The Real Madrid man scored in the opening victory against Comoros and then in the following 1-1 draw against Mali.

Diaz has played little football for Real this term and in the summer, he had a number of Premier League clubs eyeing him, including Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Continuing to put in good performances in Africa’s biggest tournament, for one of the better sides there, will do his fate no harm.

