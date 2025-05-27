Five clubs that could sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a short-term deal for the Club World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a cryptic message on social media suggesting that his time with Al-Nassr could be over.

The 40-year-old has been locked into contract talks with the Saudi Arabian side for the past few months, but after going trophyless in 2024-25, it now seems likely that he’ll be moving on.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hinted that Ronaldo could still play at the Club World Cup this summer, with one of the qualified sides signing him on a short-term deal.

