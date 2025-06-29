England’s under-21s have retained the European Championship – with several Young Lions surely catching the eye of the watching Thomas Tuchel.

Led by Lee Carsley, the side beat Germany 3-2 after extra-time in a thrilling final and some players could breathe new life into Tuchel’s unconvincing reign as England manager to date.

We’ve picked out five of England’s squad from the tournament that Tuchel might be tempted to pick for next summer’s World Cup.

For the full article, please click here.