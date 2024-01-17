Five Man Utd ‘hard truths’ amid talk of Ten Hag sack and Mourinho return to Old Trafford

There’s more Jose Mourinho chat but as usual, Man Utd dominates the Mailbox with some optimistic and others dishing out the truth.

Nobody wants Jose

I don’t think us fans are really interested in articles on which EPL club should Mourinho join next. He has been sacked from his last four EPL jobs, and each with progressively worse results.

I’m certain there’s no Big 6/7/8 club genuinely considering hiring him.

I definitely am ready to stick with ETH until Ratcliffe figures out a proper plan. Would rather Ole again than Mou.

Gaurav MUFC Amsterdam (….famous last words)

…Pretty surprised M. Stead included Arsenal in his list of clubs Mourinho could manage next.

I absolutely despise the man and have done so since 2003 when he was at Porto. Completely odious human and narcissist then, grumpy old… (can’t swear on here anymore can we) now.

I can’t speak for all Arsenal fans but I’m sure I can speak for a fair few; we would not tolerate Mourinho as our manager. Not ever. I’m surprised Stead doesn’t know this.

I’d go as far as to say I’d not watch Arsenal at all while he “coached” them if he took over. It’s about the only thing other than being owned by an oppressive regime that could make me feel that way. And no I’m not equating Mourinho to a regime that believes LGBTQ is punishable-by-death, they’re just two things I never want to see, equally.

By the way I’m not looking to start another sports washing debate, I’ve read the mailbox for and against arguments for months.

I will say though, if you can’t see why supporting a club that’s owned by a regime that believes LGBTQ is punishable-by-death is a problem (while living in the very free and liberal country that created that club) I feel sorry for you. They’re only people, trying to enjoy their own consciousness, trying to live their best life. But still, my God told me it’s wrong, kill them. Really that doesnt bother you at all?

Mourinho to Arsenal? It would never happen.

Strevs, AFC, Canada

(Your club is gone, this is a wolf in sheep’s clothing)

Why he’s really very special

Mourinho is special, like really special. And I’m not talking about winning the Champions League at Porto, the triple at Inter, becoming a legend in Chelsea or dethroning Pep’s Barca at Madrid.

No, no, Mourinho is really really special as he’s the ONLY manager to ever get sacked as the owners are supposedly worried he might win a trophy and bring success….TWICE.

We know the story at Spurs, Levy was so worried that Mourinho would win the League Cup and thus bring the first trophy to the White Hart Lane since 1492 that he sacked him a few days before the final. Now listening to the illustrious Gab Marcotti, the unsubstantiated rhetoric coming out of Italy is that one of the reason for Mourinho’s sacking is that the Roma owners were worried about Mourinho winning the Europa League and hence being forced to pander to Mourinho’s wants.

Paul K, London

…Following the article from Matt Stead on places Mourinho could land next, and in general the discourse following Mourinho’s departure from Spurs in 2021, I find myself perplexed by the revisionism on Mourinho’s time there and in particular his sacking right before the League Cup final.

There appears to be a desire in some corners to suggest that Mourinho being sacked unceremoniously right before the League Cup final was the only thing the club could do in the circumstances and that Jose would have stood very little chance in the final versus City anyway.

However that is simply not true. Even removing Mourinho’s proven track record of winning big games even often against the odds in his career, he faced up against Pep’s City 3 times as Tottenham manager and left with a positive record of 2 wins, 1 loss and an aggregate score of 4-3 to Spurs.

Not to mention, this was a City team that in the period surrounding the League Cup final had lost 1-2 at home to a 10-man Leeds, and lost their FA Cup and Champions League hopes to a Chelsea side in transition who would finish the season only 5 points ahead of Spurs in the Premier League. Great team? Yes, but unstoppable, treble-winning, juggernaut they were not.

Levy’s decision in sacking Mourinho may have been inevitable with the way things were playing out but to do so with no known successor (not even an agreement in place for 21/22 given the debacle that was Tottenham’s managerial recruitment following that season) was 100% personal and was made with the very real thought in mind that Mourinho *could* indeed win the League Cup final and make it difficult from a PR point of view to oust a Jose who could then play the “look, I EVEN won a trophy at Spurs” card.

We will naturally never know if Mourinho would have continued his knack of winning “at least something” everywhere he went but the sacking of him right before his chance to prove himself and in light of Tottenham’s known trophy issues in the modern era, one of the most unacceptable decisions made by a football club in recent history. As someone who is quite soft on Spurs, this might be one of the strangest moments in their 140-odd-year history and should be pointed squarly at the decision makers rather than Mourinho.

Either way, I’m here for “Schrodinger’s Jose Cup”

The Ever-tired Harold Eduardinho Hooler

(Man, the 125 days in January are really grinding on this year huh?)

More Man Utd optimism: Are things that bad?

Thank you Calvino, from Tuesday’s mailbox for finally providing some sensible opinions, particularly after the mess that was Margaret’s mail immediately prior (has she forgotten how Ferguson handled Beckham, van Nistelrooy, Keane, Stam, etc?). We were diabolical at defending set-pieces against Spurs, for sure, but as Calvino pointed out, Spurs made very little from open play. Could United have done better on the whole? Yeah, maybe, but they could also have done a hell of a lot worse.

I know that negativity around United has been selling like hotcakes since Ferguson left, but you’d think journalists would at least have enough integrity to at least be vaguely consistent. We apparently have a terrible squad, but Ten Hag is expected to win games against supposed title challengers with it.

Spurs apparently have a great squad and a great manager, but a 2-2 draw against a rubbish United team is fine because they dominated possession and have a few injuries. One article even said this was a ‘missed opportunity for United, against a Spurs side missing 3 first-teamers’, with apparently no awareness of the irony.

United fans read/hear one person after another tell us how rubbish we are and how Ten Hag should be sacked, but you can bet there’ll be people queuing up to call us entitled if we were to start making the kind of public displays of dissatisfaction we’ve seen at other clubs.

My impression is that while most United fans are certainly disappointed with this season, they understand that there are mitigating factors. I think most may be running low on patience, but are still happy to give Ten Hag more time, particularly if Ratcliffe can come in and give more structure and support from a recruitment perspective. I don’t really understand why everyone else seemed to be desperate for us to get rid months ago.

Tom, Northwich

Actually, it’s clutching at straws

Once again Calvinho is churning out the excuses/selective info to justify how MU and ETH in particular are not doing badly. Let’s try flipping the script.

Saying Spurs had the most in-form forward, lighting quick 47.5M pound winger and lightning quick winger with 100 (it’s really 56) PL appearances makes it sound like they had a frightening front line. How about: a striker with 1 goal in 27 games last season, a winger with 1 goal so far, and a PL flop sold for half his price after 2 seasons and 10 goals? Completely different image.

Injuries, injuries, injuries, that’s all that has been said. But looking at the starting XI, only Shaw, Casemiro and Martinez are missing (2 of them were on the bench). Man U could still field their 50m fullback, player of the future and signing of the season in their place. Spurs were missing their first-choice midfield 3 and top goalscorer (gotta shout out Kulu as well). Again, paints a different picture doesn’t it? I don’t want to go into every point made, but the gist is the same. It’s all about selecting information to fit your arguments.

At the end of the day, anyone watching can tell MU are performing poorly and only generating enough moments to keep afloat. If we keep up the crap performances, we will keep getting crap results like we have against Forest, West Ham, Bournemouth, Shitteh, Brighton etc and the entire CL campaign. Maybe we did well last year, but we have regressed. The excuses will soon run out and MU (esp ETH) will need to prove themselves with both performances and results.

Jason (86M Antony and 72M Hojlund is the scariest frontline around…I wish)

Some Man Utd hard truths

Hello F365. As a Man United fan I now realize some hard truths that my fellow Man U fans need to realize. I know that some of them don’t want to hear this, I feel that they have to be said.

1) Bruno Fernandes is our best player. Full stop. He has the most chances created, eighth most big chances, has played almost every game and is our only realistic choice for captain.

2) We are now stuck with Rashford and Antony. So hope they improve or we are done.

3) Ten Hag’s Man United career on how he will use McTominay. A crutch is useful but may prevent you from being your best.

4) Our season result hinges on the following players:

Casemiro

Amad

Licha

Rashford

Rasmus

Mainoo

Maguire

So you better hope they come good or keep being good or we perish.

And, last but not least;

5) Sack Ten Hag if you want, but who do you think we replace him with? What’s a step up from the guy who took Ajax to the UCL Semi finals: beating Real Madrid and Juve? Poch at Chelsea? Mourinho? Conte?

Thanks and keep up the good work.

Njiru (US)

Mediawatching Mediawatch on Man Utd

I know F365 aren’t the biggest Custis fans, I’d be there with you, but Mediawatch today had some very creative distortion of reality.

Van Gaal did indeed do what you wrote, and was still in the Europe by this time in his second year (Almost knocked out of the EL by Midtjylland). You neglect to mention the embarrassing exit that year from the CL (PSV and Wolfsburg – Powell to the rescue ffs).

You also fail to mention a large part of his squad were Premier League Champions. You also fail to mention the absolute amount of dross he signed (Falcao, DiMaria, Depay) and the decent back ups he let go (Welbeck, Evans, Rafael).

What shouldn’t have to be mentioned is how boring the football was then. Side to side going nowhere. Custis was right in that win, draw or lose, you felt the same mostly. G Nev is on the same sauce too apparently, saying this week that Van Gaal had a style of play, but here’s what Gary said about that when not upset: ‘Van Gaal’s football was the worst I’ve ever seen’.

On top of all that, let’s go back to 2015 – the time you reference – and I’ll quote F365 here: “United are out of the Champions League and in the middle of their worst run for 26 seasons, but the United manager thinks it would be wrong to judge the year based on their displays in December.”

Ten Hag for reference, picked up a team who had just finished sixth, needed “open heart surgery” and in the F365 offices, who said they’d get top four that year? Just Johnny and Dave.

So it seems finishing third, reaching two finals and winning one went far beyond anybody’s wildest imagination. LFC and Spurs have since then returned to form and their standards, while United have potentially digressed to theirs. But that’s with context.

Remove the first season, mention nothing of injuries and squad complications, keep quiet about the clubs ongoing sale, excuse most of his signings being injured but do mention their cost, ignore the PL’s improved quality, act as if 2024 finances didn’t have a 220M Neymar sale since 2015 distorting prices and it looks like a decent point if not one mostly aimed at calling Custis fat.

F365 & G Nev, you’ve been Mediawatched.

Calvino

The cheating is driving me mental

Since MUF keep S@#tting the bed these days, I tried watching some other games recently as a neutral observer to try and and enjoy the aesthetics of the beautiful game. Instead, I found myself getting increasingly more frustrated as the game went on by the incessant cheating by all the players.

It’s not just the obvious, like the time wasting. Every time there is a free kick or throw-in, they always have to steal a yard or two. At that level, does it really make a difference? Particularly when one or two passes later, the ball is played back. Then there is the feigning injury. From personal experience, I know when I have been hurt on the field, the LAST thing I want to do is roll over multiple times. For me, any player who does roll over should be immediately booked. I know it’s part of gamesmanship to get a player sent off but we don’t see it happening in the women’s game… yet.

Then there is the “curtain call” substitutions. I can recall on one hand the number of times a player truly deserved one (e.g. Ronaldo decimating MUFC when RM won 5-3) but now it’s for any old Joe Schmo who has had a half decent game. When did this all become acceptable? I’m not saying the Bobby Charlton era was better or worse but I can’t recall the incessant cheating being like this back then.

Before anyone mentions it, this is not a dog whistle to imply that it’s all the fault of Johnny Foreigner. You don’t see this type of behaviour in other multi-national sports such as Rugby, Hockey, Gridiron, etc. What makes Football unique? What’s worse, I am now seeing little kids do it, which is both amusing and disappointing at the same time.

Did I miss any other egregious types of cheating?

Does it not bother anyone else or are we all consumed with bigger issues in Football such as FFP, VAR, etc?

Adidasmufc

(Watching a 6′ 7″ NBA basketball player “flop” is about as ridiculous as it sounds)

Bull from Richard Masters

So, Richard Masters appears before the CM & SC select committee and, whilst he could state that a date has been set for a hearing for the 115 charges laid against City, he couldn’t comment on when that would be. Wtf not?

I’m a City fan but that’s utter bullshit. After a long time as a Police Officer, I’ll say that the only reason I can think of for doing so is to prevent journalists from finding out when and where such a hearing would be taking place. And, by definition, who would be taking part in said hearing. That, I think, is the ‘vulnerability’ the PL are trying so hard to avoid. And why would that be?

Anybody trying to draw comparisons between City’s charges and those laid against Everton, Forest and possibly Chelsea are barking up the wrong tree as we are talking about two different sets of regulations that have, apparently, been breached.

But, apart from Chelsea, do the other two clubs have either the financial or legal power that City has? Would their relegation mean lasting and meaningful change at the top of the PL which, in turn, would mean the imposition of an independent regulatory body over the richest league in the world? Or rather, are the PL ‘happy’ to sacrifice two ‘lower’ clubs in order to avoid a battle with both the Government and, arguably, the current ‘biggest’ club the PL has ever had and, therefore, maintain the status quo?

Of course not. Why would they?

Mark (Because that would just boil down to how much money each party could make, wouldn’t it?) MCFC

