Five Man Utd stars ‘inform’ Red Devils of decision ‘to leave’ amid ‘delayed return date’ for one reason

According to reports, five Manchester United stars have ‘informed’ the Premier League giants that they ‘wish to leave’ during this summer’s transfer window.

A major squad overhaul is expected at Man Utd this summer as they need to offload deadwood after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season.

This is also required as club chiefs look to raise funds, with Matheus Cunha currently their only summer signing.

The Red Devils worked quickly to acquire Cunha and they fended off competition to sign him after activating his £62.5m release clause.

Ruben Amorim‘s side are currently focused on their pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo, but they face disappointment as Premier League rivals Brentford are unwilling to reduce their reported asking price of around £70m.

Man Utd’s hopes of signing Mbeumo would increase if they raise funds through player exits, but they are struggling to offload their unwanted talents as huge salaries and poor form are providing obstacles.

However, the Red Devils have been provided a potential boost as five players have decided to ‘inform’ the club that they ‘wish to leave’ this summer.

This should make their exit process smoother, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia reportedly the players in question.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that all parties have agreed to ‘delay their return date’ for training as they look to reach a solution for a transfer.

He tweeted: ‘BREAKING: Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave.

‘Man Utd have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further.’

Regarding Rashford, it is also noted that he has been ‘informed’ by club chiefs that Cunha is taking his No.10 shirt, with journalist Ben Jacobs confirming that the new arrival at Man Utd personally ‘requested’ this number.

Jacobs tweeted: ‘Matheus Cunha requested the No.10 shirt. He is the kind of player who wants to be a protagonist and shoulder the pressure of wearing the number.

‘However, Cunha respectful of the fact that when he joined #MUFC it was still Marcus Rashford shirt.

‘As discussions, United informed Rashford in advance Cunha was going to be given No.10. Rashford understanding, as he is exploring a move away. Exit viewed as suiting all parties. Rashford’s preference remains Barcelona.’

