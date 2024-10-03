Five ‘new’ Champions League formats that would be better than the current sh*tshow

We all know the new Champions League format is rubbish.

And if you weren’t sure, we keep reminding you. We’re persistent like that.

This week we’ve seen two of Europe’s very biggest guns, PSG and Bayern Munich, lose games. That’s entertaining, sure, but what consequence does it have for their long-term prospects in the tournament? Absolutely none; they designed it that way.

Bayern Munich began Wednesday 8/1 joint-third favourites for the title. On Thursday morning they sat forlornly, chastened, reduced as 9/1 fourth favourites to win it.

Meanwhile, their conquerors Aston Villa have enjoyed one of their finest nights of the last 40 years and witnessed yet further magnificent proof that Jhon Duran is inevitable. But imagine how much better still it would be if it had a measurable impact on the tournament as a whole.

Even at the most basic level, how much would you love to see Aston Villa now travel to Bayern for a return fixture? It would be great. But no, we can’t have that. Not anymore.

That’s the beauty of this uniquely terrible format. Whatever happens in any game, it just further proves how terrible it is. Even when it’s good, like Villa and Arsenal are. Celtic have perhaps been the clearest example of this, expertly proving the tournament is a busted flush with first a 5-1 win and then a 7-1 defeat.

It takes a really special effort, frankly, to have Aston Villa rocking up in their first Big Cup campaign in decades and beating Bayern Actual Munich mean so very, very little. It would be so difficult to do so accidentally that it gives the game away that this was all intentional. It is the most important thing to remember about every single criticism of every single flaw in this terrible, terrible format: every single one of those flaws is feature not bug.

But it’s pointless, if fun, to simply sit sniping from the sidelines and saying ‘This is sh*t, that is sh*t, those are very sh*t’ without offering any kind of solution.

And never ever let it be said that we are pointless. Please don’t say that. So we’ve stepped up and delivered five ways UEFA could have gone about their Champions League remodelling without completely bollocksing it up. A consultant would charge a hefty fee for this; all we ask is that you not call us lazy bias nonce again in the comments. Not much, is it?

Keep the Swiss model, but go straight to a last-16 bracket

This is perhaps the smallest tweak that would make the biggest difference. Jeopardy is the key to sport. Without jeopardy, what are you left with? That’s right: American sports.

It’s very, very clear that the new Champions League format was concocted to satisfy two seemingly competing aims. One: a desire to have more games between the big teams earlier in the competition; but simultaneously two: minimise the risk of those games actually knocking any big teams out.

The solution was the ‘Swiss model’ (which isn’t really, but that’s covered here and we’ll not go into it again). It absolutely delivers more big games in the league stage. But how to solve that pesky problem of inadvertently eliminating some of them early? That wouldn’t do, so they came up with letting 24 teams qualify from that league stage. Twenty. Four. TWENTY FOUR. It is, obviously, far too many.

A few weeks from now we will all start using the phrase ‘hitting their top-24 chances’ as if it is a sane idea that makes sense, because it is amazing how quickly football’s assorted madnesses can be so thoroughly normalised.

The upshot is that this current league phase takes an eye-watering 144 matches to eliminate a mere one-third of its competitors. Absolutely not having that.

So take away the top-24 safety net and go straight to a last 16 instead. You’re now removing 20 teams instead of 12 and restoring a small but non-zero element of peril to proceedings.

The argument against this is that it creates dead rubbers between teams who cannot any longer realistically qualify. The counter-argument is that the current format creates dead rubbers between teams who cannot realistically fail.

Villa are now a good example here. They are a team who would have gone into the tournament not really expecting to necessarily challenge for the top eight but with high hopes of making that top 24. They are now all but certain to do so. They can coast through their remaining six games knowing that four or even three points will keep them above that overly generous cut line.

This is not a dig at Villa, but the opposite: they have done so well to get here and so well again having done so; they are a club that deserves for these matches to really matter in the here and now.

Moving the cut to 16 and going straight to a clean, seeded knockout bracket adds peril to the league stage, cuts out a decent handful of games by removing the play-off round, and adds some clarity to the fight for final position.

The advantage of finishing as high as possible becomes clearer when you know, for example, that finishing second means you will face the team that finishes 15th in the first knockout round and – perhaps more importantly – cannot face the table-toppers until the final itself, and so on.

Okay fine, you’ve made your point, now put it back to how it was

This would grudgingly have to be respected as a magnificent piece of scheming from the UEFA bigwigs. Everyone, it’s fair to say, had grown rather weary of the old Champions League group stage. It was too long, it wasn’t exciting enough, it didn’t have enough jeopardy for the bigger teams, the Europa League safety net made no real sporting sense. And so forth.

But what UEFA have done – and this is really quite ingenious if they truly are playing this as a long game – is produce a format that takes all those wrinkles and makes them much worse. They’ve made it longer, more boring, removed the modicum of jeopardy that existed for the biggest teams all but entirely, and by virtue of having a 24-team cut-off rather than 16 have simply replaced the Europa League safety net with an even cosier Champions League one.

What they’ve cleverly done, therefore, is show how, sure, the old Champions League format wasn’t perfect but we can and will make every single thing wrong with it much, much worse if you complain about it.

And it’s worked. We’d absolutely bloody love that Villa-Bayern game to have been one to blow their group wide open. We’d be absolutely gagging for the return clash at the Allianz in a month’s time.

We didn’t know what we had until it was gone. Feel like pure sh*t just want a 32-team group stage back x

Double group stage

They’ve tried it before, of course. Didn’t really work and wasn’t much loved. It’s also a lot of games. But we can mitigate that a fair bit by incorporating another format UEFA themselves have deployed before.

Our double group stage wouldn’t be like the old two full group stage one. No. We’d mash up the old Europa League group stage with a traditional Champions League group stage and thus secure a compromise that is the best/worst of all worlds that, ideally, would please absolutely nobody but us.

This time, we start with 40 teams, which ticks the ‘expansion’ box even better than the current 36-team league. Stick all those lads into eight groups of five, but here’s the thing: instead of home and away you only play each team once, home or away, for four games in total. Bit of a fudge, but less than the one we’re accepting with the current ‘play eight of your opponents in a 36-team group’ model. At least this way everyone in the group is still playing a) the same teams and b) all the teams in their group.

Top two from each of those groups go through to a more traditional looking Champions League group stage, but it’s like the really old days of it because there are now just four groups of four instead of eight. Here’s where you get your big wins, UEFA, because now you’ve just got the best 16 teams in the second group stage and so you get your desired density of big games between big guns.

You’ve got there a full two matchdays earlier than in the old group stage, and guess what? These games also now mean something, too, because qualification from these groups is actually going to be reasonably difficult for pretty much everyone. And the prize for winning the group – playing a runner-up in the quarter-final – is also measurable.

This started out as our biggest joke idea but we’re actually coming round to it a little bit. With this specific style of double-group stage, the big teams are guaranteed four Champions League games, should really expect to secure at least 10, and must play 15 in total to win it.

That feels like a decent compromise when the current set-up guarantees eight games and (at least) 17 in total to win it. It’s less of a departure from the old format (six guaranteed, 13 to win it) while adding significant jeopardy at the second group stage and at least some (definitely more than we have now, at least) in the first one.

Straight knockout tournament with seeded bracket

Go on, dare you. It was a Cup long before it was a League. Go back to those roots. Go balls out, straight knockout from the very beginning.

In this version, we’re going with a clear pre-determined knockout bracket from the last 64 onwards. Do whatever play-off qualification chicanery you need to get it down to 64, we don’t care. That’s for the boffins to work out. There were 81 teams in total at the start of the current Champions League campaign, so at the very simplest level take the lowest-ranked 34 of those teams and chuck them all into one play-off round to eliminate 17 of them. Done.

Once you’ve got those last 64, you seed the top 16, chuck them in the bracket accordingly, and then draw the others to fill the gaps. Some benefits here include a decent compromise of removing safety nets completely and going straight to full jeopardy while also making it entirely the big teams’ own faults if they do crash out early, because it will by definition be against someone they ought to have beaten. You can’t bleat about how unfair it is that you’ve gone out early when you’ve been done over two legs by Benfica, lads.

The other key advantage, and to be honest it’s our favourite one, is this: a full, known-at-the-outset Grand Slam-style bracket means we only need one interminable UEFA draw right at the start of the tournament and then we can all get on with our lives without having to watch Cafu and Vitor Baia conduct awkward second-language interviews before fumbling around with a big goldfish bowl full of Subbuteo balls for 90 minutes eight times a season.

The downside for the UEFA suits in their never-ending fight to prevent a European Super League happening unless they’re in control of making sure it happens by stealth and is as boring as possible, is that you’re not going to get your games between the big teams until much later in the tournament.

Well, we anticipated this and can now play our Joker.

Full, unseeded free-for-all knockout cup competition

Do it, you absolute cowards. We dare you. We want you to do it. We’d love you to do it. No safety net, no ropes. Once it’s down to the last 64, all seeding is dispensed with entirely. Anyone can draw anyone and if you lose you go home. Goodnight, see you next year, maybe.

We’d still want two legs for each tie because that feels only right and proper for European knockout games and we’re not complete monsters, but apart from that we’re turning the Champions League into a continent-wide FA Cup. We could call it… the European Cup. Has a nice ring to it, no?

We want it all. We want tinfoil Big Ears in the crowds, we want the jeopardy. We will even tolerate the fact that UEFA will somehow make the semi-final draw take three weeks.

But above all, we want Manchester City v Real Madrid in round one.

Do it, do it, do it.