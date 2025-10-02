A club legend yes but Fergie's love away from football was one of the first dominoes to fall.

For people of a certain generation, Manchester United represents the all-conquering final boss of football.

The ’90s and 2000s were dominated by Sir Alex Ferguson’s team and the idea of them falling away even after the Scot left felt impossible.

And yet, the club’s latest embarrassment at the hands of Brentford, a team that finished third in League One in Ferguson’s final year, was not met with shock but apathy.

More than a decade on since the manager left, Manchester United have transformed from title winners to laughing stock to simply another mediocre team.

But how does one of the world’s biggest football clubs fall off so severely? Here are the five people most to blame for the mess of modern-day Manchester United.

Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS hivemind

£1.25billion can get you a lot of things in the world. You could buy the most expensive apartment in New York four times over. You could have 17 of the most expensive Ferraris ever made sitting on your drive. You could even own 5 million pairs of Nike running shoes.

Or you could become the very public face of one of the biggest sporting embarrassments on the planet.

While the Glazers keep their distance, the self-confessed United fan (even though he tried to buy Chelsea) Ratcliffe has been a permanent presence at Old Trafford since his partial takeover, meaning after every embarrassing defeat, the camera cuts to him bearing an expression of a man confused as to why this is not as simple as running a pharmaceutical company.

Ratcliffe beat somewhat mysterious opposition from Qatar to become a minority owner of United but in the near 600 days that he has been in charge of football operations, it has been one negative story after another.

If on-field problems are to be expected, it is off-field that Ratcliffe has come in for most criticism. Almost as soon as his feet were under the desk, Ratcliffe and chief executive Omar Berrada set about cutting down the staff size. 250 employees were made redundant in the first round, a further 200 to come, with the club suggesting it will save between £8 and £10m – or around one seventh of Benjamin Sesko.

With a staff size of around 1,100, maybe United did need to trim the fat a little bit but it is the manner in which Ratcliffe has gone about it that has most rubbed people up the wrong way. Since 1985, the club had given £40,000 to a charity set up to help former players who played in an era before the millions. Ratcliffe axed it.

Ruthless yes, but when he sat down with an interview with Gary Neville, the former right-back asked why the club did not arrange a one-off dinner with current players to fund the expense and Ratcliffe, while looking like Neville had just discovered the cure for cancer, said they had not considered that as an idea.

Then there are the on-pitch matters. Erik ten Hag was appointed pre-Ratcliffe but it was the INEOS boss who opted to keep him after an extensive review in the summer only to sack him a few months later.

United paid a not insignificant fee to bring Dan Ashworth to the club, a man who had proven success as sporting director at Newcastle, but Ratcliffe sacked him five months into the job.

Ratcliffe also led the way on the hiring of Ruben Amorim, a coach who looks so out of his depth and one who appears to be pining for the sack and a nice pay-out.

The club have at least repaired their training ground and plans are in place for a revamped Old Trafford but somehow the atmosphere around the club feels worse than it did when the British billionaire first stepped in.

Ruben Amorim

In 100 years’ time and if we have not all been replaced by AI-powered cyborgs, Amorim will not even be mentioned in the history of Manchester United.

His tenure, while being the main focus now, seems so fleeting, so inconsequential and so symptomatic of wider problems that it is hard to put too much blame on his shoulders.

In many ways, it feels like Amorim is being blamed for the dining conditions on the Titanic. Yes, he has put the wrong cutlery out for the starters but that all seems rather inconsequential when there is a 12-foot hole in the front of the ship.

Amorim has to be blamed for sticking so rigidly to a way of playing that, without some adaptations, simply cannot work in the highly physical Premier League and against some of the best tactical brains in the world. But Ratcliffe and co. should have known this before they hired him.

Liverpool were the ones first on the lookout for a new manager when Jurgen Klopp retired but after looking at Amorim, their board decided he was too inflexible. Ratcliffe and co. deemed that perfect for a United squad with far worse players.

Ed Woodward

Ed Woodward is not what some would call a ‘proper football man.’ Before he stepped through the doors at Old Trafford he worked as an investment banker and was working for JP Morgan before making the switch.

Woodward was brought into the United fold during the Glazer takeover, acting as their advisor for the process. He was then added to a “financial planning” role but it was not until 2007 that his influence began to be felt.

To give credit where credit’s due, Woodward was very good in his role of the leader of commercial operations at United. The lucrative deals he brought to the club (why wouldn’t United need an official agricultural vehicle partner?) created the platform that allows the club to spend hundreds of millions today despite being nowhere near the top of the table.

But after the retirement of long-time CEO David Gill in 2013, Woodward began to play a bigger role in on-pitch matters. His first summer at the helm was characterised by an inability to bring in targets. Cesc Fabregas and Thiago Alcantara failed to join; the club even had to wait another year to sign Ander Herrera following reports that United officials met with Athletic Bilbao lawyers who were not actually anything to do with the Basque club.

But more than the players the club didn’t sign, Woodward’s biggest mistakes were the ones they did. The club spent £89 million to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford, giving him a £200,000 a week contract for five years.

As their league placement dropped, United attempted to stay in the market for the best players by offering them inflated wage packets. They gave the 19-year-old Anthony Martial £110,000. Bastian Schweinsteiger, deemed surplus to requirements at Bayern (which should have been a hint) was on £240,000. Luke Shaw, a full-back, was on £110,000.

Worst of all, it gave United a reputation for being a club that will spend over the odds. In the first season that Woodward took over, United’s annual salary bill was around £100m. By the time he left in 2022, it was £230m.

The summer after Woodward left, United signed Casemiro giving him £350,000 a week. To put that in context, Virgil van Dijk earns that for being the captain of a Premier League-winning squad. Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland are the only players in the league who earn more and all three of them signed their contracts this year, not back in 2022.

United’s wage structure was blown out of the water by Woodward and trying to reel it back in while remaining competitive is proving to be an impossible task.

Sir Alex Ferguson (and a horse)

Apportioning blame to a man who delivered 38 major trophies to a club may seem harsh but Ferguson was much more than a football manager.

For more than two decades, Ferguson was Manchester United, for all the good and all the bad but his most egregious error came away from the pitch and was one born out of ego and selfishness.

If football was the day job, Ferguson’s love was the racecourse. A huge horse racing fan, Ferguson became pals with John Magnier and JP McManus, the two richest men in Ireland and horse race owners. Ferguson convinced them to purchase shares in United, making them the second largest owners behind BSkyB.

All was well until Ferguson was named as one of the owners of Rock of Gibraltar, a horse from the Coolmore stables owned by the Irish pair. The reasoning was good-natured enough: they wanted Ferguson to be the speaker at an event where rules dictated only owners could do so and they had a long-standing friendship with the Scot.

But then, as it usually does, money turned things sour. The horse unexpectedly became rather good and was named European Horse of the Year in 2002. The friendship changed when Ferguson, as an owner, suggested he would be owed some of the stud rights (the right to breed with the horse in the hope of producing another champion) which are far more valuable than any race winnings.

The Irish duo claimed Ferguson’s ownership was an honorary title and no such rights were due but the United boss did not back down and an enormous fallout occurred, eventually ending in a £2.5m out-of-court settlement for Ferguson after a long legal battle.

But that money was only the second biggest effect of the affair which compelled both the Irish pair to sell their United shares to sever ties with Ferguson. And who was waiting in the wings? The Glazers.

Could the Glazers have agreed a deal anyway? Maybe, but without the fallout with Ferguson, the Irish duo may not have parted with their shares and opened the door for the club to become a vehicle to line the Glazers’ pockets.

Ferguson was already a rich man and had he not been greedy, the club he helped build may not have been in the mess it is now.

The Glazers

For all the contributions of the mess of the modern-day United, the real genesis of the problem came 3,000 miles away from Old Trafford.

Malcolm Glazer was a wealthy man but his finances were nowhere near the level needed to take over the most successful club in England. Instead, he financed the takeover by putting the club itself as collateral and when he took over, the near debt-free United found itself with £604m on the books.

But buying United was not a passion project for the American family, who also own the NFL team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was an investment. Football was well into the Premier League era and the finances were only going one way; taking control of the biggest club gave the Glazer family access to incredible wealth.

They ‘earned’ this by taking dividends every year which the BBC calculated was around £1.2 billion in total. Instead of using that money to pay off the debt that they themselves put on the club, the Glazers pocketed it. The result is United have a debt now worth over £1 billion.

The Glazers have also been very hands-off when it came to running the club. Ferguson and Gill papered over the cracks in the early years but when those two figureheads left, the Glazers kept a distance, using Woodward as their man to run things.

They have also been incredibly stagnant when it comes to facilities. Old Trafford, once the envy of clubs across the country, is run down and susceptible to a leaking roof every time there is more than a slight downpour in Manchester. When favourite son Cristiano Ronaldo returned in 2022, he was dismayed to find the facilities were the same as when he had left.

Two decades of Glazer rule has left the club a shell of what it once was. The badge on the door may still say Manchester United but underneath it, the club is entirely different from the early 2000s.

The Glazers’ apathy has been the biggest killer of Manchester United, far more than any manager or executive has been. and yet, they still won’t sell because frankly why would you? Malcolm Glazer died in 2014 with his sons Avram, Joel and Bryan happy to pick up the ticket for the gravy train.

In 2024, they sold 30% of their shares for a fee of £732m but their pockets have long been filled.

Before the takeover was completed in 2005, the then-United board warned that taking on that level of debt would cause “a downward spiral in both team and financial performance.” In the 20 years that has followed, they have been proven right.