It has been a tumultuous summer for Newcastle United filled with Profit and Sustainability panic sales, boardroom upheaval and manager links.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe remains as committed as ever in the face of links to the England job. But having warned against a clear direction change at Newcastle, he’ll need signings to build momentum for the season.

Their main target is a right-winger, and here are five potential options.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Okay, so technically we are not starting off with a winger, but Howe likes inverted wide men so his central occupancy is still ideal. Morgan Gibbs-White has long-term admirers at Newcastle, and he showed exactly why when he helped orchestrate a shock Nottingham Forest victory at St James’ Park on Boxing Day.

Gibbs-White is a powerful runner with the ball, drags defenders out of position and has a great eye for goal. He has 28 goal contributions across two Premier League seasons and would offer Newcastle a new dimension in midfield, even if he would represent a very different approach to solving a positional problem to many other potential targets.

If Newcastle are, as they seem, ready to spend big on a new creative force this summer, Gibbs-White may be an ideal fit.

Bryan Mbeumo

Many Newcastle fans would choose Bryan Mbeumo if they could. The Brentford man is the archetypal player Newcastle need this summer; powerful, direct, energetic, a goal threat and a nuisance. Double points for the fact he can also play through the middle if needed.

The 24-year-old is valued at around £40m which is a sensible price point for the Magpies. His output was strong in a Bees side missing Ivan Toney for much of the season; he scored nine Premier League goals with six assists in just 25 games. Prior to that, he had missed three league games in two seasons.

With no bedding in period needed, Mbeumo would be an ideal capture for Newcastle. It is unlikely Brentford would sell both him and Toney in the same window, and with suitors hardly queuing for the latter at the current demands, a door may open up for Mbeumo.

Johan Bakayoko

Johan Bakayoko is one of Europe’s brightest talents and he appears tailor-made for the Premier League. His physical strength, direct running, trickery and pace are a threat for anyone but he is anything but a show pony.

Aged 21, he was PSV Eindhoven’s talisman as they won the Eredivisie title with just one defeat to their name. Bakayoko made 21 goal contributions from the right-hand side. There is risk involved with his signing for anyone, but there are plenty of suitors. He has earned a chance to prove himself at a higher level and the crowd at Newcastle would adore him.

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Every Premier League club’s worst waste-of-money transfer ever

👉 Newcastle United risk a blip turning into a failed assault on the elite

👉 Newcastle ‘tempts’ Barcelona with £25m offer for ‘new target’ as Magpies bid also arrives for Serie A star

Noni Madueke

Newcastle have an interest in Noni Madueke and he is a player that would represent a good investment. The 22-year-old, like Bakayoko, showed he was a real talent at PSV, before a move to Chelsea that simply hasn’t worked out.

It is hard for anyone to stand out at Stamford Bridge currently. Their recruitment has amounted to little more than amassing a group of talented individuals and hoping they can gel. That is particularly harsh on a player like Madueke, who is still cutting his teeth and needs real care and direction with his development.

Watching what Howe has done to players like Anthony Gordon and Joelinton, it stands to reason he could be the man to get Madueke back on track.

There is little from his time at Chelsea to suggest he would make an instant impact on Tyneside. But there is a lot of talent in the Blues squad that could thrive in a more stable environment. Just ask Kai Havertz.

Donyell Malen

The idea that Newcastle could sign Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund may come, ironically, from left field. It may also appear far fetched for some. But if the recruitment team and board were to seriously consider the Dutchman, there is more than a small chance they could pull off a deal.

Malen is, like Mbeumo, adept at playing down the centre in attack. More than that, in fact, given he played there successfully for PSV before moving to Germany. The 25-year-old netted 13 Bundesliga goals last season, as well as twice from the right flank for the Netherlands at the Euros.

His contract is expiring in 2026, meaning there is ample opportunity to pressurise Dortmund at his value of around £40m; it may be their last chance to take such money.

There are drawbacks to a deal; Malen is right-footed so not the ideal profile for what Newcastle want on that flank. But his quality and value may just make up for that.

READ NEXT: Saudi Arabia transfers: Every completed deal, rumour, snub, exit as Aston Villa sell Diaby