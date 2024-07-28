Five times pre-season friendlies turned nasty ft. Leeds, Chelsea, West Brom…

Pre-season friendlies are supposed to be a way of getting the legs pumping, increasing fitness and match sharpness before the new season begins. A nice calm run around. No blasties, no massive tackles, no big risks.

Doesn’t always work out that way, though, does it? To some players (and fans, for that matter), there’s no such thing as a friendly. If a match is worth playing, it’s worth playing properly. We get that. That’s how sport should be. That’s easy to say until your star striker gets snapped in half by a third tier Bulgarian centre-half.

This pre-season seems to have been more violent than most, so far. It’s like the goddamn wild West out there. Punches being thrown, legs getting obliterated, controversy wherever you look. Let’s take a look at what’s been going on—we’ll throw a few classic clips in there for you too because we’re nice like that. Nicer than this lot, anyway.

Read the article at Planet Football.