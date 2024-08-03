Is it just us or has the transfer window been a bit ‘meh’ thus far? There have been a few interesting moves and there are some players we’re looking forward to seeing for new clubs in the coming season, but there’s not been many, if any, transfers that have really scratched the itch.

What we need is a good hijacking and we’ve come up with five players heavily linked with a move to a particular club this summer and suggested an alternative that would make sense.

Viktor Gyokeres (to Liverpool, not Arsenal)

Liverpool spent around £200m on four new forwards in the three seasons before their midfield-focused campaign in 2023/2024 and yet somehow haven’t got an out-and-out striker. Luis Diaz was signed to play on the left and it’s become very clear that both Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are also most effective when coming from that side.

Diogo Jota is the only member of the squad who looks truly comfortable in the middle, and excellent though he is at most aspects of being a striker, he’s not going to hold the ball up and bring others into the game all that often. Gyokeres – who supposedly tops Arsenal’s shortlist – can be that focal-point forward and 43 goals ain’t bad.

Mikel Merino (to Manchester City, not Arsenal)

Their last-gasp attempt to prise Declan Rice from Arsenal’s grasp failed so they still need to find someone who can grant poor Rodri his rest and Merino, who’s said to be ‘really, really close’ to joining the Gunners, could be the man.

There are no rumours of note on City chasing a new midfielder, or anyone for that matter, in a window that Pep Guardiola predicted would be a quiet one after the signing of Savinho from fellow City Group club Girona. But not landing a Rodri backup may well prove to be one example of negligence this summer.

Manuel Ugarte (to Arsenal, not Manchester United)

Paris Saint-Germain nearing the signing of Joao Neves from Benfica has paved the way for Ugarte’s exit, and seeing as Manchester City are set to do a number on Arsenal to pinch Merino, that should give the Gunners the requisite chutzpah to engage in a hijacking of their own and steal the Uruguayan from under United’s nose.

Mikel Arteta saw first hand what Ugarte’s capable of as he played a big hand in dumping Arsenal out of the Europa League the season before last, reading the game beautifully and putting out fires in midfield. More of an aggressor than a midfield metronome, the Gunners would look different with him alongside Rice rather than Merino, but may well be more entertaining.

Scott McTominay (to Tottenham, not Fulham)

Fulham made a £20m bit that’s been rejected as United hold out for £30m of pure profit for their academy product, which may very well come from Tottenham.

The Athletic have claimed Ange Postecoglou wants a midfielder who will bring dynamism, legs, the ability to press and a goal threat. Conor Gallagher fits the bill but looks as though he’s off to Atletico Madrid and they’re also keen on Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, but a report on Friday claims they’re looking to swoop for McTominay after his career-best return of ten goals last term. He ticks all the boxes.

Pedro Neto (to Manchester United, not Tottenham)

United have made a double bid for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, which was rejected by the Bundesliga outfit on Friday, and are desperate to find a midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo. It’s a ‘clear transfer plan’ according to Erik ten Hag, but we’re slightly confused as to why the club is suddenly fine with the right-wing options.

Mazraoui may well ‘unlock’ Antony but we doubt it, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho all prefer the left, which leaves Amad Diallo as the only alternative on the right. Neto – who’s high on Ange Postecoglou’s list of priorities at Tottenham – would immediately improve the Red Devils starting XI.