Man Utd’s ‘mystery man’ and more Palace woe among five weird possible January transfers

January is an odd window and these five possible deals that could be done before the deadline feel more particularly peculiar…

Some clubs are pushing the boat out this month while making what they hope might be season-defining signings.

Others are looking just to add bodies to their squads. Which feels like the primary motivation behind these deals that may yet happen before the end of January…

Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Manchester United

A terribly dull January was enlivened slightly last week when United were said to be in talks over a loan deal for ‘a secret midfielder’ who played abroad but had Premier League experience.

That international man of mystery is Loftus-Cheek.

The 27-year-old has played in all the Serie A games for which he’s been available this season but mostly as a substitute in a variety of midfield roles. Which makes it handy that, according to Maurizio Sarri and Milan director Igli Tare, Loftus-Cheek is a ‘complete’ midfielder.

The ex-Chelsea star earned an England recall in September – he wasn’t in Thomas Tuchel’s October or November squads – and it would be intriguing to see him back in the Premier League. Though Wilfried Ndidi, currently of Besiktas, seems to fit United’s required profile rather better.

Villa are also interested in Loftus-Cheek, as well as…

Tammy Abraham to Aston Villa

Villa absolutely need a striker. Especially after sending Donyell Malen to Roma in a move that took us somewhat by surprise, especially since there was clearly no replacement lined up.

Unai Emery won’t allow Villa to come out of this window without attacking reinforcements, despite the absence of available options. Which sees the Villans return to a familiar face.

Abraham’s goals as a loanee from Chelsea helped Villa get promoted in 2019 and the now-28-year-old could be heading back to Villa Park, this time from Besiktas. He moved to Turkey in the summer from Roma, initially on loan but the striker has met all the criteria required to trigger Besiktas’ obligation to buy.

Some Villa officials made an early dart to Istanbul before their Europa League clash with Fenerbahce to watch Abraham in action for Besiktas on Monday night. He could not add to 13 goals and three assists so far this season, but that hasn’t put Villa off.

Besiktas need to source a replacement first – but would Villa fans prefer Jean-Philippe Mateta? Probably.

Evann Guessand to Crystal Palace

Imagine Oliver Glasner’s mood if Palace sell Mateta. Mind, Mateta will be more miffed if they don’t.

Juve were keen on Mateta – the feeling is mutual – and Villa look an attractive option too. Especially if both clubs can take the opportunity to tickle their PSR.

A part-exchange deal that isn’t a part-exchange deal to the accountants could see Guessand go to Palace with a few quid stuffed in his pocket. Which seems a better deal for Villa than Palace.

Guessand can play through the middle as a replacement for Mateta, but he’s generally more effective coming from wider or deeper. Which isn’t what Palace need, especially if Mateta goes.

Which we almost want to see just for Glasner’s reaction.

Beto to Como

Beto was being linked with West Ham before the window. Which just made sense. Beto is sooooo West Ham.

But the Hammers instead moved on Lazio, taking Taty Castellanos to fill the gaping void in the forward line. If Callum Wilson goes – seems unlikely now – then perhaps West Ham will be back for Beto.

But upon hearing of interest from Como, the former Udinese striker might be blocking Nuno’s number.

A relegation dogfight in a soulless bowl by an east London shopping centre, or a European push in one of the world’s most idyllic settings for football or just about anything else?

Ciao.

Raheem Sterling to Napoli

It could also be a simple decision for Sterling: stay in London; or Naples in the spring.

West Ham and Fulham are said to be offering the winger the chance to end his Chelsea exile, but Napoli could drop him straight into a Serie A title battle.

Antonio Conte loves little more than a Premier League outcast, and Sterling certainly fits that brief. Napoli fancied the ex-England star in the summer but he stayed put to help form the latest iteration of the Chelsea bomb squad. He would have to take a wage cut, but that would be the case anywhere since he’s been pocketing big money for almost nothing at Stamford Bridge.

There are conflicting reports, though, on Sterling’s preference. Some suggest he’s open to a new challenge abroad, while others reckon he would prefer to stay closer to home in London.

Opting for West Ham or Fulham over Napoli seems weird to us, but we’re all different. Get on that plane, fella.