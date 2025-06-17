Fixtures Day and Club World Cup among ‘football’ stuff we don’t give a f*** about

You know what we like? Football. Most of the time anyway. We like football. Football is good. Most of the time.

Know what we don’t like so much? All the other sh*t and nonsense that swirls around football. Especially when there isn’t any actual proper football. No, the Club World Cup doesn’t count as proper football at this point.

These long, agonising two months where there isn’t any proper actual football to watch and you’re left with no choice but to either get into like tennis or cricket or something – or heaven help us f*cking golf – or just subsist on the non-football bits of football that dominate these barren scorched summer months.

We have no choice but to do so, having quite ridiculously turned this into our actual job somehow, but here are five non-football things about football that we don’t give a f*ck about and that you cannot make us give a f*ck about and that we’re now going to prove just how little of a f*ck we give about them by writing lots of words about them for an extended period of time.

That’ll show ‘em.

Soccer Aid

No way we escape this feature without sounding like miserable moaning pricks, so let’s just get it out of the way right at the start by giving charity a great big kicking, yeah?

We’re not saying Soccer Aid should be banned or anything and even on this cursed, splintered, and irredeemably tribal timeline we’re forced to rattle along there’s surely a consensus that raising money to help kiddies is a good thing.

But you can’t make us care about it as an actual footballing occasion. The Telegraph ran a liveblog, which has turned us instantly into frothing, cloud-abusing AMF game’s gone old bastards. There is no need for a liveblog on a wobbly Wayne Rooney wobbling around Old Trafford. Surely.

Also, and this is the real irritation with the whole caper, it is perhaps the most transparently obvious example of the most nauseating sort of charity event; one that involves several multi-millionaires doing something objectively fun – something that would represent the fulfilment of a lifelong dream for most of those regular Joe Sixpacks watching at home while fretting about the mortgage/rent/bills/existence they need to pay for – and then on top of that asking those regular Joe Sixpacks watching to put their hands in their pockets and do the actual charity donation part.

Fixtures Day

Look, we’re as bored as anyone of the standard world-weary ‘Oh, everyone’s playing everyone else twice home and away’ retort when the fixtures are announced. Of course it’s not as simple as that. Of course people want to check when certain key fixtures take place. Who have you got first? When are your derby days? Who have you got on Boxing Day? All that good stuff.

And we have absolutely no issue with the novelty for a newly promoted team – especially ones who’ve been away for a generation like your Lutons or your Ipswiches – scouting out their big days against the biggest beasts. Obviously fine. Obviously exciting.

If that’s where Fixtures Day Discourse started and ended then all would be well. But it’s not, is it? There are two further strands to FDD that render the whole day a giant pain in the arse and anus.

The first is broadly harmless, but also plays its part in leading to the second, altogether less harmless element.

The first strand is mainly about trying to second-guess who’s got easier bits and harder bits and when those are and what it all might mean. Who’s got a nice easy start? Who’s got a tough-looking run-in? Who’s going to struggle over the Christmas period? Which new manager might be under pressure if those awkward-looking early games don’t yield results?

Like we say, harmless enough. But also very pointless. Because yes, there will always be easier and tougher runs of games for every team during the season, but trying to identify those before a ball is kicked is meaningless. These things only truly reveal themselves once the season is in full swing.

Committed fixture-list studiers last summer might, for instance, have stroked their beards and wondered about the tough task Aston Villa faced by having to close out the season against Tottenham and Man United. Sure, they – with some Emi Martinez and refereeing assistance – contrived to f*ck it up against United, but nobody was calling that a tough end to the season by May.

Those same prognosticators would also not have looked at a December run of Villa games against Forest, City and Newcastle back in the summer and gone ‘Well City is easy but those other two look tough’. You just don’t know how any of it is going to pan out.

And where this stops being harmless is in how it seeps into the more corrosive second strand to the discourse. The tinfoil-based conspiracy-addled strand.

The nudge-nudge wink-winkery about Team A having another home game to start, or finish, whichever is easier, or Team B having suspiciously easy-looking games after European weeks, or literally whatever order Arsenal’s games have landed in being indisputable evidence of the utterly inexplicable yet wildly successful conspiracy that runs from the top to the bottom of English football that cheerfully allows them to finish second as often as they like but never, ever first.

Club World Cup

We fully reserve the right to completely change our minds on this if and when it starts to resemble an actual football tournament and not a FIFA cashgrab flogging exhausting footballers into absolute submission.

Sure, that might currently appear some way off as the tournament stumbles from mismatch to half-paced goalless draw and back again in front of stands full of half-interested, half-confused punters who’ve wandered in off the streets four dollars lighter to watch Gianni Infantino look on approvingly at his crowning glory.

Yet at the same time… you do have to concede there is a world where this could be actually good. It’s not this world, sure, but think about it. The idea has a lot going for it. Strip away if you can the naked political and financial strategic elements of how and why and where is all currently happening and the idea is actually fine, isn’t it?

Why wouldn’t you want a club version of the actual World Cup? Why not have a proper tournament to decide that rather than a half-arsed one? Especially as this one has the actual proper and correct World Cup format that we already miss a year out from next summer’s unwieldy 48-team monstrosity.

But this tournament at this time? We could not give the shiniest of shites or the most solitary of f*cks. Not until the knockouts, anyway.

Shirt numbers

Plenty of caveats here, because like any self-respecting football nerd we love shirt numbers and who has worn which shirt numbers and which shirt numbers have been retired and how West Ham made the decision to retire the number 6 shirt for Bobby Moore but at a time that made it look like they did it for Matty Upson, and why Gary Lineker wore 10 not 9 or why Ian Wright wore 8 not 9 or endless arguments about whether 4 should be a defender or a midfielder and whether 6 should be a defender or midfielder but how 5 is definitely a defender unless it’s Zinedine Zidane for some reason or Jude Bellingham paying tribute.

Yes, sure, we love all that stuff. Who doesn’t? Nobody we’d ever want to be friends with, that’s for sure.

No, what we dislike about shirt numbers is its more recent journey out of the sort of geek-out fun we can all enjoy into something that we’ve apparently all agreed to pretend can have a make-or-break impact on transfers and actual careers.

We’re talking here, essentially, about the entirely fictitious yet apparently endlessly click-generating world of Dream Shirt Numbers.

Mediawatch covers this on an almost daily basis every summer and January. The very idea that footballers and agents and clubs might allow career-defining transfers to rest on the availability or otherwise of specific Dream Shirt Numbers is just mad when given even a second of actual thought.

And very often that Dream Shirt Number itself is tenuous beyond belief. Dream Shirt Number can be deployed to mean absolutely everything from the Liverpool No. 8 or the Man United No. 7 to the number 21 a player wore for a season on loan at Charlton seven years ago. It is absolute tish and entirely fipsy.

A philosophical quandary for you to consider as we finish this section. What was the actual number of times the collective UK online media could write the exact same article about why Trent Alexander-Arnold wouldn’t be allowed the number 66 shirt at Real Madrid before they should have been required – by force if necessary – to stop referring to that reason as a ‘little-known Spanish rule’?

New kit launches

Again, there are different elements at play here. Looking at new kits and deciding which ones are nice and which ones are horrible even though by September we will no longer have any strong opinions either way about any of them? Absolutely textbook fine and correct summer behaviour.

We’ll even go so far as to commit several thousand words to the subject over the coming weeks, whether you like it or not. And we already know it’s the latter.

But there are two things about kit launches that we absolutely cannot be doing with. Kit launch bumgravy 1: Reading far, far too much into who is or isn’t involved in kit launch promotional material.

The players who are in the kit launch photos and videos? Those are the players who were available the day of the shoot and weren’t required for extra training, or physio sessions or whatever else. There is no deep meaning – and, let’s be clear, we’re once again in the murky world of transfer hints here – to be uncovered.

This is the same kind of nonsense that you get in new calendar season later in the year, and is an entire genre of transfer speculation that relies on the deeply shaky notion that a social-media intern or indeed calendar manufacturer is in possession of enormously valuable ITK transfer knowledge beyond that of senior club officials or their pet journalists.

The other bit is the irredeemably wanky yet now apparently universal insistence on every kit launch being accompanied by a press release about how the new £80 shirt has been influenced by some local architecture or culture or some other such bollocks.

There are very, very rare occasions when a foreign-owned football club and a multinational sports apparel manufacturing company manage to pull this stunt off convincingly. Man City did a cracking Hacienda-influenced kit a few years ago, and the Everton kit with nods to Goodison’s architecture on the collar is another half-decent recent example.

But almost always these things look and sound like what they are: cynical attempts to mask or explain away the fact that this is the fifth brand new kit you’ve released in the last 12 months.