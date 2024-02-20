Flick demands Barcelona make Man Utd starlet Mainoo his first signing as manager

Hansi Flick wants to make Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo his first signing as the new Barcelona manager, according to reports in Spain.

The Catalan giants are looking for a new manager after Xavi Hernandez revealed last month that he was stepping down from his role at the end of the season.

There have been reports that former Bayern Munich boss Flick has been contacted by Barcelona over the position with his personality and CV impressive to the La Liga club.

And now Spanish publication Nacional claims that he is demanding that his first signing as boss is Man Utd youngster Mainoo, who has burst into Erik ten Hag’s starting XI this season.

Mainoo’s brilliant performances in midfield have stood out in recent weeks as the Red Devils have improved with the 18-year-old in the starting XI.

And that has seen the England Under-19 international – who has made 11 starts for Man Utd in the Premier League – catch the eye of other top clubs with Nacional claiming Flick is ‘totally convinced that he could succeed at the Camp Nou’.

The report adds that Mainoo ‘can leave Old Trafford to land in a team with a more ambitious project’ and Flick ‘wants to seduce the midfielder’ in an effort to get him to sign at Barcelona as his first signing.

However, the ‘main obstacle to getting Mainoo out of Manchester is the price that the Red Devils can ask for’ with the youngster contracted to Man Utd until 2027.

Mainoo has earnt a lot of praise this season from fans, pundits and former players with Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand comparing him to AC Milan great Clarence Seedorf.

“He gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports about Mainoo after their 4-3 win over Wolves at the beginning of February.

“The way he can manoeuvre in tight situations and manipulate the ball. He uses his body at times but can just shift it and pop it through his opponents’ legs.

“He’s elusive at times as well. The control and the awareness to be able to pick his spot… some players see headlights there and back pages but he just thinks, ‘Well I’m going to go for it’ – and he just caresses it.”

