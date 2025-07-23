Florian Plettenberg clears up Rodrygo to Tottenham talk amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Arsenal and Liverpool remain firmly in the hunt for Rodrygo as the Real Madrid forward prepares for decisive talks over his future in the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old was left on the bench throughout the Club World Cup and is said to be questioning his role under new manager Xabi Alonso. While he remains under contract until 2028, figures at Real are understood to be split on whether to hold firm or explore potential offers.

That ongoing uncertainty has prompted fresh interest from the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Liverpool monitoring developments closely in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s side are actively rebuilding their wide options and recently secured the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea, while Liverpool may be forced to move on from Luis Diaz and are planning long-term changes across their front three.

Bayern Munich’s opening bid for the Colombian was rejected but the latest reports suggest they’ll return with a bid close to £70m.

Should Liverpool go on to complete deals for Hugo Ekitike and Madrid man Rodrygo, their overall summer outlay would climb to surpass £300m, a staggering amount even for a well-run club used to carefully balancing spending with outgoings.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rodrygo is due for crunch talks with Madrid in the coming weeks, and the outcome could determine whether the Brazilian becomes one of the window’s biggest names to watch.

Tottenham have also been linked with a surprise move, with some reports suggesting they could try to muscle in on the deal. However, those rumours were quickly dismissed on Tuesday evening.

Florian Plettenberg wrote on X: “Rumours linking #Rodrygo with Tottenham Hotspur are wide of the mark. He is not a target for Spurs.”

That line will upset many Tottenham supporters who had started to entertain the idea of a marquee attacking arrival. But the club’s actual business points in a different direction.

Forward Yoane Wissa was thought to be a target for former boss Thomas Frank, but Newcastle are now expected to win that particular race, with the Brentford forward edging closer to a move to St James’ Park.

Instead, Tottenham have secured the signing of Mohamed Kudus from West Ham, bolstering their creative ranks with a proven Premier League performer. The Ghana international becomes the latest attacking addition under Frank.

Spurs have also added Mathys Tel in a deal worth around £29.6m, while centre-back Kevin Danso arrived from French side Lens for a reported £21.2m.