Wirtz creates history in Liverpool win v Brentford to shut Carragher up

Florian Wirtz achieved a rare feat not seen in the Premier League in 15 years when helping Liverpool end Brentford’s unbeaten run on Saturday.

Wirtz has been a lightning rod for criticism this season, with Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, particularly keen to stick the boot in at every opportunity.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend, the pundit said on Sky Sports: “I struggle to think of one game where he’s won Liverpool the game or he’s been the man.

“He was brought in to be a star of the Premier League. I felt he could be the Kevin De Bruyne that at times got Man City over the line.

“Wirtz has been here for 55-60 games, it’s a lot and I don’t see it changing. Wirtz where he’s almost nailed on that he plays every week in that No 10 position it has to stop.

“I think he needs to come out of the team, I said that last time out and I’m going to say it again.”

Thankfully for Liverpool fans, Andoni Iraola doesn’t take orders from Carragher.

Against Brentford on Saturday, the Reds boss once again selected Wirtz in the No 10 position, and over the course of a pulsating afternoon, the German produced a history-making performance.

Wirtz became the first player to create nine chances of any kind in a Premier League game since Dejan Kulusevski for Tottenham versus Manchester United in 2024.

Remarkably, all of Wirtz’s chances were created from open play and without the aid of set pieces.

The 23-year-old became the first player to create nine-open play chances since Sadio Mane for Liverpool versus Burnley in 2021.

Furthermore, Wirtz became the first player to create nine open-play chances in an away Premier League game since Samir Nasri for Arsenal versus Tottenham way back in 2011.

Of course, detractors will point to Liverpool playing against 10 men for almost half of the contest, and nine men for the final few minutes, none of which is Wirtz’s fault.

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Florian Wirtz silences Jamie Carragher

Another of Carragher’s criticism of Wirtz is he does not help Liverpool out of possession.

Carragher said after the City defeat: “I said Liverpool played well today for a lot of the game before the Gravenberch red card but they didn’t create a chance, so Liverpool have a real problem this season with scoring goals and creating chances and that’s what you bought Wirtz for.

“He’s not giving you anything defensively and he’s not giving you anything going the other way,” Carragher continued.

“I don’t want anyone to pile in on the lad or have a go but I just think we’re justified in saying we need more and we can’t wait.

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“I went back and looked at players who were deemed not good enough for Liverpool in terms of going to win a league title or a European Cup but had real impact in those positions.

“Players like Nicky Barmby, Vladimir Smicer, Yossi Benayoun, Maxi Rodriguez, Yari Litmanen, Philippe Coutinho, Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman.”

Yet against Brentford, Wirtz produced by far the highest running statistics in a red shirt, clocking up 13.4km at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Over the course of the season, Wirtz’s mark of 75.5km covered is almost 10km higher than the next best Liverpool player – Milos Kerkez (65.7km).

In terms of average distance covered per 90 minutes from regular starters, Wirtz’s mark of 12.2km places him top of the tree at Anfield, comfortably ahead of Alexis Mac Allister (11.4km per 90 minutes) in second.