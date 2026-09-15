Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz does not fancy a move to Bayern Munich, according to a report.

On September 13, TEAMtalk reported Bayern’s desire to sign Wirtz from Liverpool.

The Bundesliga champions were keen on a deal for the Germany international attacking midfielder before he joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool paid a total of £116million for Wirtz, who was too much for Bayern.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been largely underwhelming for Liverpool, scoring just seven goals and providing only 11 assists in 54 matches in all competitions so far in his career.

According to TEAMtalk, there are some at Liverpool who have ‘concerns’ that Wirtz may not eventually become the star at Anfield that he was expected to be.

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The reliable transfer news outlet reported that Bayern are still admirers of the former Bayer star and will continue to keep tabs on his situation.

Florian Wirtz does not want Bayern move from Liverpool

However, it has now emerged that Wirtz has no interest whatsoever in swapping Anfield for the Allianz Arena.

According to Space | ™, which has over 27,000 followers on X and provides German-centric scoops, Wirtz wants to continue to play for Liverpool.

Space | ™ posted on X at 3:18pm on September 14: “FYI: Florian Wirtz has no desire to return to Germany and, in particular, no interest in joining self-proclaimed giants Bayern Munich.

“The criticism has hurt, the messages have been difficult to ignore, but leaving Liverpool has never crossed his mind.

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“#LFC was the move he dreamed of long before he ever wore the shirt and, even when the love he imagined has sometimes felt painfully far away, he remains determined to earn it.

“Florian wants to stay, fight through the difficult nights and make Anfield, football’s most mystical stage, the place where the dream he carried with him to Liverpool finally becomes everything he always believed it could be.”

Criticism mounting for Florian Wirtz at Liverpool

While Wirtz may be determined to stay at Liverpool, there has been mounting criticism of the attacking midfielder already this season.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson is not sure for how long Liverpool fans will accept Wirtz’s mediocre displays.

Merson told Sky Sports: “I don’t know how long they can wait on Florian Wirtz.

“I’m a big fan of him, I think he’s a special player.

“But it isn’t working; it just isn’t working.

“I don’t know how long they can wait.”

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes that Liverpool could eventually sell Wirtz.

Brown told Football Insider: “Florian Wirtz is facing a lot of question marks about his future at Liverpool.

“I have to say, I’m surprised more hasn’t been made of the fact Liverpool paid £116million for a player who has had very little if any impact on their performances in the last 12 months.

“When you pay that sort of money for a player, you want him to be performing every single week, providing goals, assists, and helping the team to win games.

“He hasn’t matched up to that price tag at all, and while that isn’t necessarily his fault that he’s got that attached to him, the club aren’t going to be pleased with their investment.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me if another club comes along, like Bayern Munich for example, if Liverpool are willing to cut their losses on him.

“Wirtz has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and struggled to find a place in the side where he can show his talents and justify the money Liverpool spent on him.

“So from the club’s point of view, if they can make some of that money back, that might be something they are tempted to look into.”

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