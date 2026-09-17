Jurgen Klopp sends Florian Wirtz message to Liverpool as Bayern Munich reach decision on signing him

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool fans to have full faith in Florian Wirtz after naming him in his Germany squad, as Bayern Munich decide against a move for the attacking midfielder.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp has included Wirtz in his Germany squad for the upcoming international break.

Germany will take on the Netherlands and Greece in September in the UEFA Nations League before facing Serbia and Greece in October in the same competition.

Wirtz has not been a huge hit at Liverpool since his £116million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

Bayern Munich were interested in Wirtz at the time, but it was Liverpool who eventually got the deal done.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 54 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

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Many Liverpool fans have been underwhelmed by Wirtz, but Anfield legend Klopp believes that the former Bayer star, who won the Bundesliga title in 2024, should be judged on more than goals and assists.

Jurgen Klopp’s verdict on Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz

Klopp said about Wirtz on Thursday: “The exchange with Flo was very pleasant.

“We’re keeping in touch from time to time.

“I think he’s the player who covered the most ground at Liverpool this season, so the willingness is absolutely there.

“We have to move away from expecting to see special moments from him.

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“He needs to help us as a team.

“We have to make sure that Flo feels comfortable with us.

“When the team works, then every player shines as a consequence.

“We need to be satisfied when Flo Wirtz plays a game in which he gave everything but didn’t register a goal or assist.

“We simply need to give the boy the feeling: ‘That was more than good enough today. You helped us as a team. We won 1–0 or 2–0,’ and then all the experts in the world sit there and discuss why he still hasn’t worked out.

“There are just as many reasons to say: ‘He’s working perfectly well.’

“Now let’s take the next steps together.’ – that applies for Flo and all the others.”

Bayern Munich do not want to sign Florian Wirtz

There have been rumours that Bayern are ready to raid Liverpool for Wirtz in 2027, but Bild journalist Christian Falk has said that the Bundesliga champions are not planning to do so.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider, on September 16: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are tracking Florian Wirtz and could make a shock move for the Liverpool player.

“My information is that this is not true.

“Of course, there is a big history between FC Bayern and Wirtz.

“There were two secret meetings before he decided on Liverpool: the first one in Munich and then in Liverpool as well.

“At the time, Arne Slot persuaded the German international to switch to Merseyside.

“If there is such a connection, you’re always going to have rumours – even more so when there are concerns over his performance levels in England.

“To be clear, I don’t necessarily share those concerns; I think Wirtz is performing better than he did last year.

“He has a new position in the team.

“On the other hand, you have an ongoing topic with Jamal Musiala, where he’s not in his best possible shape at the moment due to his illness following his injury struggles last year.

“So, you can see where some reports have taken these conditions and claimed that one plus one equals two.

“Of course, if Florian Wirtz were, at some point in future, interested in making a return to the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich would be the first team he’d talk to.

“However, there is nothing planned.

“Bayern have a big squad and everyone’s feeling really confident.

“Musiala has a long contract and don’t forget that Vincent Kompany is trying a new system with Michael Olise as the fulcrum in the centre – the same position he currently plays in for the French national team.

“So, FC Bayern have a lot of options.

“Don’t forget, either, that it was a lot of money Liverpool paid for Wirtz.”

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