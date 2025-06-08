Liverpool's £113m bid for Florian Wirtz has been rejected by Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly rejected a £113million offer from Liverpool for Florian Wirtz.

Germany international Wirtz is keen to complete what would be a club-record – and potentially Premier League-record – move to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and has the potential to become a Ballon d’Or winner and Premier League superstar.

After cruising to the Premier League title, Arne Slot’s side are looking to strengthen further by spending big in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already confirmed the signing of Netherlands right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen and are in talks with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, as well as Wirtz.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue for Wirtz, but agreeing a fee with Leverkusen remains the key stumbling block.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City have also shown interest in the playmaker, but the latter pulled out due to the financial demands, while Vincent Kompany’s side were informed of the player’s desire to move to England.

Reports of a £113m Liverpool bid emerged earlier this week, and Leverkusen appear to have responded over the weekend.

According to Times Sport journalist Paul Joyce, that offer has been ‘rejected by Leverkusen’.

Liverpool’s proposal reportedly consisted of ‘£100m up front’ and £13m in add-ons (€134m), but Leverkusen are said to value Wirtz at £126m.

Despite the negotiations, the 22-year-old remains ‘keen on the move to England’, and talks are ongoing, with the expectation still that Wirtz will complete a record-breaking move to Anfield.

Leverkusen are expected to ‘squeeze a bigger fee from Liverpool’ as they ‘push to maximise the financial package’.

Additionally, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United ‘expect another offer to be forthcoming’, while Joyce anticipates a compromise will eventually be reached.

It has also been confirmed that Wirtz has ‘rebuffed interest from Bayern and Man City’, with the latter now turning their attention to Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

Wirtz and Cherki faced off in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday as Germany played France.

Cherki ‘was also on Liverpool’s list of reinforcements’ before it became clear that Wirtz favoured a move to Anfield.

Meanwhile, interest in Kerkez remains, with Bournemouth valuing the left-back at £45m. Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is ‘seeking to negotiate that figure down’.

