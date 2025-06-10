Liverpool ‘agree deal’ for British record Florian Wirtz ‘package’ with transfer now ‘imminent’

Florian Wirtz is set to join Liverpool for a colossal £127m

Liverpool have agreed to pay Bayer Leverkusen a whopping €150million (£126.9m) for Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Wirtz snubbed interest from Bayern Munich to move to the Premier League, with Manchester City previously linked but dropping out of the race due to the finances involved.

Liverpool have gone all out for the 22-year-old, finally reaching an agreement with Leverkusen at the third time of asking, agreeing to pay a record-breaking fee that could rise to £126.9m.

The current British record transfer is the €135m Barcelona paid to sign Philippe Coutinho from the Reds, while the most spent by a British club is the €121m Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez.

MORE: Florian Wirtz value exposed by quarter-price Rayan Cherki in seven damning stats

Arne Slot is eager to build on his side’s Premier League title success in 2024/25 with an ambitious summer window, having already signed fellow Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen before turning his attention to Wirtz.

Now, an agreement has been reached between the German side and Liverpool, who will pay a colossal fee for Wirtz’s services.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who dropped a delicious ‘HERE WE GO’ on Tuesday evening.

Romano reports that add-ons are included in the deal, with Wirtz now set to undergo a medical and sign a contract.

He wrote on X: ‘Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO! Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included.

‘Player side already agreed two weeks ago with move now imminent. Wirtz set for medical and contract signing.’