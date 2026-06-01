Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has delivered a rare no-nonsense update on a bizarre transfer rumour doing the rounds involving Liverpool and Chelsea.

Silly season is approaching as far as transfer news goes, though a report last week suggested it’s already in full flow.

Football Insider curiously claimed Liverpool selling Florian Wirtz – a player they believe in so much they spent a then-club record £116m on – to Chelsea is a realistic prospect this summer.

The links presumably stemmed from the fact new Chelsea boss, Xabi Alonso, got the best out of Wirtz during their time at Bayer Leverkusen.

After declaring Alonso was ‘keen’ to forge the reunion, they claimed: ‘The Blues hold a strong interest in the 23-year-old just one year after the Merseyside giants signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £116million.

‘Sources say Liverpool would be open to letting Wirtz go for the right deal even though they would publicly deny that.’

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk quickly debunked this crazy story.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: “Liverpool are not going to move on from Florian Wirtz, they worked so hard on that and the word from inside Anfield is the way he finished the season was a real plus point.

“They know he struggled to adapt at first, but they had so many new players coming in – it was never going to be easy.

“But even if someone, like a Bayern Munich – who wanted him before, or if Xabi Alonso – who pushed for him at Chelsea, there is no way that Liverpool are letting him go, and they insist they have not heard anything from anyone.”

Bailey concluded his update by closing off this speculative chapter once and for all: “Wirtz is at Liverpool to STAY.”

Fabrizio Romano shuts down Florian Wirtz transfer rumour

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has had his say, and rather than tweet about the story umpteen times or talk about shades of grey, the reporter categorically denied Wirtz to Chelsea is happening, or even has a remote chance of happening.

“No, Florian Wirtz is not leaving Liverpool this summer,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“The relationship between Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz is excellent, of course. They won together and had a fantastic time together at Bayer Leverkusen, but that’s it.

“So, there is no negotiations, no talks. Chelsea are not looking for that kind of player, and also it’s important to mention that Florian Wirtz remains an important part of Liverpool’s squad.

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“Liverpool absolutely believe in Florian Wirtz. They believe that next season could be his season in red, so absolutely no movements around Florian Wirtz.

“Forget about those links coming from England.”

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