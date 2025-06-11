Florian Wirtz wages: Comparing how much he’ll earn with his new Liverpool teammates

Florian Wirtz is set to join Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £127million and he’ll instantly become one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

It’s been no secret that the Reds have been interested in the German playmaker for quite some time and it now looks like they’ve finally got their man.

While playing in Germany, Wirtz has been earning £73,000 per week according to Capology. However, he’s now set to receive a huge pay increase after agreeing to join the Premier League champions.

