Xabi Alonso tells Chelsea to look at big-money Liverpool star – top source

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has told the club’s bosses to keep tabs on Florian Wirtz should Liverpool decide to sell him, according to a reliable source.

Wirtz worked with Alonso, who was appointed the Chelsea manager in the summer of 2026, at German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The Germany international attacking midfielder was a key player for Alonso, with the duo winning the Bundesliga title in 2024.

Wirtz joined Liverpool from Bayer in the summer of 2025 for £116million.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals and given 13 assists in 59 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

Wirtz has been largely underwhelming for the Reds, but Alonso is reportedly keen on bringing the playmaker to Chelsea should he become available.

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Xabi Alonso wants Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz at Chelsea

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are ‘keeping a close watch’ on the midfielder’s situation at Anfield ‘after Xabi Alonso advised the club’s hierarchy that they should be in the conversation if the Germany international becomes available’ in the summer of 2027.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that Alonso ‘has made it clear to Chelsea’s hierarchy that the club should consider a move if the opportunity arises’.

Liverpool, though, are not actively looking to sell Wirtz and are still hopeful that he will eventually come good.

The attacking midfielder is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2030.

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Philipp Treu blown away by Florian Wirtz

While there has been repeated criticism of Wirtz from pundits, including former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher, his Germany international teammate and Freiburg right-back Philipp Treu is in awe of him.

Treu told Bild when asked which players he would like to play with (presumably at club level): “Standing on the pitch with Kimmich for the first time with the national team was definitely special.

“Of course, superstars like Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, or Cristiano Ronaldo would also be exciting.

“But I have to say, standing on the training pitch with Florian Wirtz for the first time and seeing what he’s capable of was impressive.”

When asked what makes Wirtz so special, Treu said: “When he gets going, it sometimes looks as though he’s playing against an U19 side.

“He comes up with solutions that make you wonder: how does he do that?

“During a ball-retention drill, I once thought he wouldn’t lose the ball at all and was making every decision correctly.

“His technique in tight spaces is exceptional.”

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