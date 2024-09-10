Foden? Bellingham? No England player should be guaranteed a place

Anthony Gordon impressed for England and he should not have to make way for big-name players. And there’s more anthem chat.

England SHOULD have a selection headache

Really enjoyed seeing Anthony Gordon stretch the Irish defence this weekend, showing us just what we were missing at the Euros (and annoyingly, knew we were missing), and of Grealish pulling the midfield around to make space in a way our various attacking midfielders were not doing in Germany.

Various media analysis of the performance, which has almost immediately generated the conversation of “What happens when Foden/Bellingham etc are back? Who’ll play at No.10? Who’ll play on the left?”

What I am really hoping for is that under Carsley, we enter a period of playing a system, not playing the players. As this very international break shows, having a nailed on starting 11 for a national side outside of a tournament is a rather pointless affair, as you don’t actually know who will be turning up each time as they manage their fitness throughout a gruelling season.

So what if Foden/Bellingham/Palmer/Grealish (after that) are all in contention for the No.10 slot? How many international breaks are they all going to be available in? As professionals hopefully they should be able to accept they are one of a number of players competing for their preferred position and a certain amount of rotation will be both inevitable, and sensible, and as long as they understand what’s expected of them when they DO play.

I mean, Dani Olmo was probably the best player at the Euros and didn’t start the summer in the starting 11, he came in due to injuries, knew the system and was outstanding in it. Hopefully Carsley can put such a mentality into place, create an England system that all the players understand rather than just cramming all the big names in and hoping somehow that each of them can replicate their club form, ‘cos that ain’t gonna happen.

International football is a different beast, and they haven’t got those same club teammates around them enabling them. Hopefully we as supporters can lay off the endless hunt to create a perfect starting eleven and enjoy watching whomever is the best choice on the night, play their part in a team that operates as a cohesive whole.

Jerome, Bristol Spur

Why I choose not to sing the national anthem

I get into quite a few arguments with people as I point-blank refuse to sign the national anthem, or sometimes even stand for it. The reasons are very simple, the open line contains the words:

God – I am an atheist. I do not believe in any supreme being.

King or queen – As a consequence I do not believe anyone has been given the God-given right to rule over me.

This in effect makes me a republican. Therefore singing God Save the King is wrong for me on so many levels that I cannot bring myself to sing it.

Does it make me unpatriotic, no. Do I want England to win. Certainly.

In short, we need a new national anthem, one with lyrics fit for a secular 21st Century country.

Who reading this thinks King Charles was appointed by God to rule over us?

Ben Clark

…”And like a torrent rush.”

“Re-bellious Scots to crush.”

“God save the king.”

Problematic lyrics aside, it’s a song about one person, not the nation or the people.

It requires belief in God, specifically the Christian version and support for constitutional monarchy. Respectively 46.2pc of the UK (census 2021) and 65pc – falling to 35pc for the under 25’s (statista 2024).

Not really a national anthem then; more like a national embarrassment. But that’s just a political opinion and you may disagree and that’s entirely fair enough.

My problem with the England situation is that – isn’t this supposed to be the UK anthem?

Wales and Scotland have gone to the trouble of getting their own songs sorted out, it all seems a bit lazy; a missed opportunity. Especially with Jerusalem sitting right there. (Jerusalem in the literal translation meaning ‘city of peace’).

William Blake’s rousing plea for pastoral beauty over dehumanising industrialization. Yes, you may depend on said industrialization for your money but it’s still a sentiment we can all get behind. It doesn’t require belief in religion or outdated political ideas.

And what a tune! We’d be half a goal up before we start.

You remember the tune?

“I will not cease from mental fight,”

“nor shall my sword sleep in my hand,”

“till we have built….”

Hartley MCFC Somerset

Raging

So much outpouring of rage, you’d think Carsley’s weans performed the secular version of the Beaver Scouts Promise, or something.

Finlay x

…Was there this much fuss when Fabio Capello didn’t sing the national anthem? Or were they simpler times?

I suspect those raging at Carsley are likely those raging during the riots. People maddened at migrants ‘not being English’ or ‘adopting the culture’, yet most likely unaware 1/3 of the current squad are first generation Englishmen who’ve adopted the culture, proudly singing the anthem they demand be respected.

It’s also weird defending the monarchy as some sort of tourist boon while ignoring France & Italy fair better without one, as if Spain’s royal family is what makes it popular, or as if the massive football industry, historical sights, nature and said culture aren’t actually why people go there.

Confusing/confused ol’ bunch.

Calvino (There is a still sting from boys in green scoring against their former team)

No to Sarina, yes to Emma

Quick response to Hartley MCFC Somerset, and to others who had previously brought up the idea of Sarina Wiegmann coaching male football teams in England: Why her?

She’s Dutch. She took over the English national team in August 2020, barely 4 years ago. She had never coached or played in England before. If I put myself in Sarina’s shoes, if I had any interest in coaching men’s football, I would want to coach in Holland, where she spent her entire life and career, where she is presumably somewhat of a national hero.

Likewise, if I were English and wanted a top female coach to make the jump into coaching men’s football, I would suggest that Emma Hayes is both the obvious answer, and the only valid answer (currently). Especially if she builds on her Olympic Gold medal with a World Cup for the USWNT in 2027.

Oliver Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

Football clubs are screwing us

According to Lee, football fans should just accept all price rises because footballers salaries are seriously expensive. The guy on the average industrial wage of £35k per year should just suck it up because the guy on £350k a week is unhappy and wants more. Because paying big salaries is needed to win, because paying big salaries guarantees success, there are a few case studies around that may disprove that theory.

All the Leagues around Europe hate the PL because they set the agenda, suck up the bulk of TV money, pay salaries that are out of their range, can buy any player they really set their mind to.

The PL are the power brokers, they chose to pay the high salaries, they incessantly talk about the business of football, that its not sport but business. In any other business sector companies with turnover in the hundreds of millions that are running regular losses or just about breaking even every year would be considered failures and those running them be replaced.

Yet football is so ridiculous you have customers (for that is what we are) like Lee saying, no take more of my money, star player A needs a new Rolex for the collection, you gave me the Carabao cup, I need that sugary syrupy fix. What a business football is!!

Mel – Dublin, Berlin, Athlone Town

How dare you have a sense of humour about Man City?

I see the F365 pile-on on Man City continues, now brandishing them cheats for successfully training kids to become professional footballers (see Manchester city cheat code article). I mean really. How low do you have to go?

What would you like to see Man City do: Not train the kids or kick them out before reaching their potential. There are countless examples of young footballers who’s lives have spiralled out of control when they fail to make it. So criticising a club for having a successful academy is pretty poor form imo and why label them cheats?

It’s perfectly within the rules and English football is a major beneficiary. The Barca Academy is lauded throughout the world but when Manchester City try and do the same they are branded cheats. What a world we live in.

Rosie Poppins

Little brother

In your 20 free agents article which Fat Man so incredulously hated, you missed of some vital information which may have been the very reason to draw such venom, as it did in me;

The Rafinha propping up the table instead of Serge Aurier is none other than Thiago’s younger brother, Rafinha. Surely that’s a listicle tid-bit if there ever was one!

Also, while I’m here. Have no idea if he was asked about it first or not, but if Carsley just didn’t sing the national anthem without talking about it, would anyone have even noticed? The amount of people who don’t sing it and it barely even registers, saying you won’t just invites conversation. Not that it’s his fault, anyone who cares is a numpty, but it’s a non-story that was prematurely made a story.

Neill, Ireland

Fat Man is back

You do realise that top story is the first one to show on your website?

At a certain time in the morning, this WAS your top story. You then added more but why make out it wasn’t when it clearly was?

So wasn’t Rabiot the main picture on your homepage? And the first article?

Your denial is certainly very affirming that you are all indeed, completely full of shit.

Have a nice slow news day.

Fat Man (right of response)

(Yes, I do realise what ‘top story’ means on the website I have edited for over 20 years. And I do know that Rabiot was never top story yesterday because I was the first person working (as sodding usual) and know that the Ten Hag nonsense was top before I moved the free transfers second as I had no new feature content. Not really sure why I have wasted time responding to your very bizarre anger but you have been bizarrely angry for many, many years so I can only hope you find some peace soon – Ed)