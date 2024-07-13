We wanted to base our England – Spain combined XI on WhoScored ratings at Euro 2024, however, it was embarrassing for the Three Lions, who had two inclusions in Harry Kane (those three goals are doing a lot of heavy lifting) and Declan Rice, who has had a superior tournament to none other than Rodri, according to the algorithm.

We have taken into account said ratings but added a large helping of our extremely valued opinion to give you a more evenly matched England – Spain combined XI, looking at performances in Germany as well as for their clubs this year. Don’t get too upset by the results, will you?

Euro 2024 final: England v Spain combined XI

GK: Jordan Pickford (England)

Is our profound English bias shining through already? Spain’s Unai Simon has been fairly untested at Euro 2024 and was even granted a rest for his side’s third group-stage match! He was great against Croatia and kept a second clean sheet in a row when La Roja edged past holders Italy.

We feel that Pickford is better and has as many clean sheets at Euro 2024. The Everton goalkeeper’s average match rating might be 6.50 in comparison to Simon’s 7.16 but we quite clearly do not care.

RB: Dani Carvajal (Spain)

English bias? What English bias? You definitely expected to see Kyle Walker here but no, we have gone with Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal, who got sent off for assaulting Jamal Musiala in the quarter-final win vs hosts Germany.

Walker has been far from convincing at the European Championship and in all honesty, he has been off the boil since the turn of the year. Maybe his off-field drama is affecting him. Who knows? Only he does.

Carvajal and Walker are two of the best and most successful right-backs of their generation and we have given the former the edge here, just like the algorithm did.

CB: John Stones (England)

Nacho, Vivian, Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte all have superior average match ratings to England’s John Stones but nobody is going to argue that they are – with the exception of Laporte, as it is debatable – better. It really is as simple as that.

CB: Aymeric Laporte (Spain)

We have a Manchester City reunion at the heart of our defence with Stones partnering Laporte. At City, these two played 73 matches together, losing eight times and conceding 44 goals. The Spanish international had 12 more frequent team-mates under Pep Guardiola.

Anyway, he has been very impressive at Euro 2024. We all knew how good Laporte was and it is only really now, a year on, that we are questioning why the hell he moved to Saudi Arabia. Strange one.

LB: Marc Cucurella (Spain)

It was a difficult debut season at Chelsea for Cucurella but he really came into his own following Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival. Now, he is still pretty far away from justifying the £62million paid to sign him, however, the former Brighton man has been impressive this year and outstanding for Spain at Euro 2024.

There was no contest between himself and Kieran Trippier. Had Luke Shaw not only just returned from a four-month injury, it might have been a different story.

DM: Rodri (Spain)

Funnily enough, the best midfielder in the world would have been omitted had we plucked with the WhoScored ratings. Declan Rice is brilliant, but he is no Rodri.

CM: Jude Bellingham (England)

England’s best performer at the Euros, as per WhoScored, Bellingham has the chance to become a shoo-in for the Ballon d’Or by lifting that beautiful trophy on Sunday evening. What a season it has been for this phenomenal young man. La Liga player of the year, Champions League, Spanish league title and now potentially Euro 2024. Storybook stuff, really.

Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo have both had better tournaments in a significantly better side (performance-wise) and one of them have to miss out because Bellingham was never, ever, getting snubbed.

CM: Dani Olmo (Spain)

Luis de la Fuente’s first-choice midfield did not include the RB Leipzig playmaker, rather Barcelona’s Pedri, who partnered Fabian in front of Rodri. Off the bench with all three at full fitness, Olmo was making an impact.

In the quarter-final against Germany, an injury to Pedri in the opening 10 minutes saw Olmo come on and play a huge part in Spain’s progression to face France in the semis. He scored the opening goal and assisted Mikel Merino for the last-gasp extra-time winner.

Having only started in the win against Albania in which De la Fuente massively rotated in Spain’s opening five matches, Olmo could end up taking home the Player of the Tournament award. Whoever triggers his £51m release clause is getting a good one.

RW: Bukayo Saka (England)

You might not like it, but we are not having Lamine Yamal over Bukayo Saka…yet. Both are absolutely outstanding and will no doubt be competing at the very top level for the next decade. Let’s just leave it at that. Debate your bedroom wall.

LW: Nico Williams (Spain)

We are really in the thick of it now. No Phil Foden is sure to anger a few of you, especially when you jump to the conclusion that this is completely reactionary based on Williams’ performances at Euro 2024. Indeed, the PFA Player of the Year has been snubbed and if you don’t like it…you’ve already given us the click and got this far down on the page.

Williams has been outstanding all season for Athletic Bilbao and his electrifying performances for Spain in Germany have made everyone sit up and take notice. He is a serious talent. So serious in fact that Barcelona are willing to cripple themselves even more by paying his release clause. That is bad news for Arsenal, who are also keen on signing the 22-year-old winger.

On Foden, there is no doubting his ability but there is also no doubting the lack of impact he makes for England most of the time. Williams blowing him out of the water on WhoScored didn’t help his case either.

ST: Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane has been underwhelming this summer but still has three goals. Alvaro Morata has not been much of a goal threat but what he does off the ball and how he leads this Spain team as a captain has been extraordinary. This is a very bizarre thing to say but it bears truth: a certain Cristiano Ronaldo could learn a thing or two from Morata on how to be a captain.

Kane was ridiculous for Bayern Munich in 2023/24 and will be hoping to claim the first trophy of his career against Spain on Sunday. But should Gareth Southgate drop him for Ollie Watkins?

