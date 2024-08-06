Manchester United are in talks to sign AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana but have been dealt a blow in their attempts to offload Scott McTominay, according to reports.

Man Utd have already completed the summer signings of striker Joshua Zirkzee and 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro for a combined £88million.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is far from finished though, targeting a new central midfielder and another centre-back before the end of the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been linked with several midfield players, including free agent Adrien Rabiot and Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

A deal to sign Ugarte looked on the cards, however, Man Utd are refusing to meet PSG’s £51m asking price and have now turned their attention elsewhere.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi appears to be a dream target for Ratcliffe but the Red Devils are also being linked with more realistic signings like Burnley’s Sander Berge and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, who spent last term on loan at Old Trafford.

Another realistic target is Monaco star Fofana, who represented France at this summer’s European Championship.

Man Utd ‘in transfer talks’ with France midfielder

According to Sky Sports, Man Utd are now ‘in transfer talks with Monaco’ for Fofana.

Now in the final year of his contract in France, Fofana is available and the Premier League giants ‘have explored the conditions of a deal’, though they ‘are looking at several midfield options’.

The report states:

Manchester United have held initial talks with Monaco over the signing of midfielder Youssouf Fofana but Fulham are not expected to bid again for Scott McTominay. United have explored the conditions of a deal for the 25-year-old, who is a French international and has entered the final year of his contract. United are looking at several midfield options including Richard Rios from Palmeiras, Burnley’s Sander Berge, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, who was on loan at the club last season. Interest remains in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte but not at the prices being quoted.

As the report touches on, Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is no longer being pursued by Fulham, who have had two bids rejected by Man Utd.

Marco Silva’s side have reportedly offered up to £20m for McTominay but the Red Devils want closer to £30m.

The Cottagers are now expected to prioritise other targets, including Fluminese midfielder Andre, who ‘they have a longstanding interest in’.

