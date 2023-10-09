Football is riddled with conspiracy theories but sport is just organised chaos

The truth is much duller than the theories: People make mistakes. Referees, footballers, managers, the whole shebang…

Last week I wrote about VAR and was pleased to see that Ange Postecoglou and many others agreed that it should be abandoned or completely rethought.

It was also good to see protests against VAR in Norway and that Sweden has refused to adopt it. Those now hanging on to being pro-VAR are currently stuck with supporting a system which simply doesn’t work. This is supporting theory rather than actuality, from people unable to accept that the lush uplands pastures of error-free refereeing will always be elusive. There’s no point in dumping so much that is great about the game in pursuit of this illusory dreamland. But you know that already, so I’ll shut up about it.

This is nothing to do with VAR per se, but it does intersect on the same Venn diagram. It’s about the increasing amount of conspiracy theorising we see every day in our mailbox and on social media in relation to refereeing and officiating. You don’t have to look hard to find it. Some people seem very vulnerable to this school of thought.

An old school pal of mine has gone the full underpants-on-head-pencils-up-the-nose crazy and sees everything through the conspiracy prism. From what I can tell, he spends much of his time searching the internet for yet more proof of a myriad of conspiracies. It’d be funny if it wasn’t so tragic that a man who is 61 thinks that anyone at all would want to track his movements via a vaccine, or that there is a (inevitably secret) World Government, something something, black helicopters, something, George Soros, something, aliens and Jews.

Five minutes of this shite is exhausting. I’m sure at some point in the past, he’d have just been put into an institution but today he’s indulged by other disturbed people on the internet.

Among the most woo-woo things he 100% believes is 9/11 never happened (it was a hologram – what are you looking at me like that for?) There’s a massive hole at each pole (protected by a wall, yes, a wall) which gives UFOs access to an inner earth where the original earthlings live. Yes of course there’s an earth within the earth, mate. Obviously, the moon landings were faked in a warehouse in the Nevada desert, everyone knows that. He’s up for any and all the lizard-based bollocks, of which there is a lot. Planes that disappear haven’t crashed (they have) no, they’ve been ferreted away to be used in a terrorist attack. And look at his eyes light up whenever you mention a ‘false flag’. “They weren’t bodies, they were dead pigs.” Aye. Right, pal.

However, obscure or grandiose, he sucks it all up and maybe worse yet, thinks he’s being a rational freedom fighter who sees the truth, while the rest of us are the ‘sheeple’. He’s so ‘good’ at being a conspiracy theorist that even if you can provide him with absolute proof that the exact opposite is true, that in itself is deemed all part of the same conspiracy. That’s how he gets out of every logical problem associated with indulging in this hogwash. ‘That’s what they want you to think’ is one of his fall back phrases.

I’m sure you’ve come across such people. It’s sad really. This fella is a nice person, or he was, but he’s been totally taken over by this mindset and he’s lost a wife, two of his three kids and all his sane friends. It really is a flavour of self-justifying mental unwellness but one which is hard, if not impossible, to counteract, so most people end up walking away from such people. When truth and facts no longer matter and you just make up things and pretend they’re facts, we really are through the looking glass. But, hey, let’s not talk about the Conservative Party just now.

But being a modern-day follower of all things football makes such paranoia seem far less extreme or unusual because this sort of delusion is everywhere in the game. It is why VAR exists for a start. There was a perception that big clubs got loads of unfair decisions in their favour so we had to have VAR to stop it. VAR was happy to paint itself as a kind of white knight with the rules of the game on its side. It would give the biased no place to hide.

It didn’t seem to occur to advocates that putting in an additional refereeing platform, adjudicated by the same people, would immediately be subjected to the same perceived bias.

Mistakes such as the one we saw last week in the Liverpool v Spurs game, become conspiracies when put through this paranoia prism. But it’s not hard to understand a mistake is it? We have surely all made inexplicable mistakes which make absolutely no sense, mistakes which once you’ve made them, you can’t believe you’ve made and certainly can’t justify or even explain them. Those mistakes are the places where conspiracy theories thrive and football is full of them.

Why do players suddenly jump with their arm up? Why do they miss the ball? Why didn’t they kick it away? Why did they turn their back? Why did they give away a penalty? Why why why? And the more whys there are, the more conspiracies apparently offer solutions. It’s too simple to crash a plane into a building, so, no, it never happened, it was all a hologram.

The more rational amongst us can just laugh at these fantasists. There is no crashed UFO on Mars, Paul McCartney didn’t die in 1969, there isn’t a tracking device in vaccines and if you think there’s a New World Order when the Secretary of State for Defence is Grant bloody Shapps, a man with at least three aliases who looks like finding his arse with either hand would be an intellectual challenge that is completely beyond him, then really you have drunk too deep from the conspiracy Kool-Aid.

Equally, if you think that having a team of people judging whether a man’s knee is ahead of the ball even though you can’t measure accurately when a pass is made is a good idea, then you’re in the land of confusion. But that’s where we find ourselves in 2023.

It’s such a serious business because this sort of mindset is changing an entire sport before our eyes. It has driven the introduction of VAR. The roots of the paranoia in some football supporters don’t need much feeding. We’ve all seen it happen. ‘The officials are biased against us,’ is one of the most familiar refrains from the dressing room to the TV studio down the years.

We even get it at F365. We’re biased against your club, apparently. Yes we are. You better believe it. Even if your club is Port Clarence Reserves. There is literally no club we’re not actively biased against. We work hard at it.

Oh no, I’ve gone and said it.

All rubbish, of course, but then we would say that, wouldn’t we? Aye, we would. See?

In the football television age, every official has their performance scoured for evidence of incompetence and prejudice, just like the millions of eyes scouring photos of Mars to find evidence of an ancient alien civilisation. There’s no escape from limitless scrutiny and so people think they can spot some kind of prejudice; it’d probably be weird if they didn’t. That doesn’t mean it’s real. That doesn’t mean mistakes are not just mistakes.

There is always a significant cohort who simply doesn’t experience football in the same way as those of us that understand that the whole thing is basically a form of organised chaos and those people are constantly looking for logical reasons for things that happen. If you think it isn’t chaos, you can hear the proof that it is when you listen to the PGMOL recording of the officials in the Liverpool game. That is the sound of men cocking it up massively in real time through brain-in-neutral miscommunication. Humans obviously can be evil and conniving, but far more often, especially in sport, they’re simply imperfect.

Conspiracy theories seem to have become a branch of the entertainment industry. I don’t know if those who indulge in them know that and just enjoy the fantasy, or if they see it as drawing back the curtain as part of their noble truth-speak cause. We used to take a lot of drugs to escape reality, now you do it by falling down an online conspiracy rabbit hole.

One thing is for sure, with or without VAR, football will continue to be riddled with this weird mindset. Facts and the truth have never had less influence in a sport and in a world that appears to have slipped its moorings from the calm waters of rationality and drifted out into the fast-flowing river of fantasy.